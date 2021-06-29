 Tuesday, June 29, 2021 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Driver In Vehicle That Crashed And Burned On I-75 South Near Dalton On June 6 Identified As Auto Dealer Joe Kirby

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The Georgia State Patrol has now identified the driver of a new Dodge Ram that crashed and burned on I-75 South near Dalton on June 6 as well-known auto dealer Joe E. Kirby, 67.

The Patrol said earlier that the vehicle involved in the wreck on a Monday afternoon belonged to the Edd Kirby Adventureland car dealership in Dalton.

A number of people in the auto industry earlier said they believed the driver was Mr.

Kirby.

The Patrol said the Dodge was traveling south in the left lane when the vehicle suddenly ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle continued to travel south and hit the first concrete bridge support under the Georgia Highway 3 overpass with the front right of the vehicle.

After the impact, the Dodge continued south and struck the second concrete bridge support with its front end.

After this impact, the vehicle rotated in a clockwise direction and rotated facing north.

The Dodge then caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames so that emergency personnel were not able to get close to it.

The patrol said no brake marks or skid marks were observed.

There was no evidence that a second vehicle was involved.

A wheel assembly was located approximately 100-150 yards south of the area where the Dodge came to rest.

A witness said the Dodge appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane just before drifting off to the right side of the road.

There are Adventureland dealerships in both Dalton and on MLK Boulevard in Chattanooga.


New State Law Aims To Curb Surge In Theft Of Expensive Catalytic Converters

Police Blotter: Woman Needs To Come At Decent Hour To Get Stuff From Ex; Woman Who Lives At Assisted Living Wants Pistol, Ammo Back From Daughter

Knoxville County Mayor To Lead Tennessee Congressional Term Limits Effort


Opinion

Let's Remember 4th Of July Rules For Flying The Flag

Patriotic Americans still fly Old Glory on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and several other dates proclaimed by the President of the United States, the birthdays of states and on state holidays. In spite of the fact that millions of Americans have died in support of the banner, its continued existence has not been without controversy. In 1989, in response to a Supreme Court ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Redistricting Works

NOTE: This article has appeared in the last week in several in-state news websites that explains how redistricting works. Once every 10 years, right after the new census in taken, bipartisan committees at the state, county, and local levels determine what is a fair representation of the voters, altering district boundaries to establish an equal population balance. Written by a knowledgeable ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts' Ashcraft Named Double-A South Player Of The Week

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Graham Ashcraft has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (6/21 – 6/27). In his team debut, Ashcraft made quite the first impression. The 2019 draft pick began his Double-A career by throwing six perfect innings against the Rocket City Trash Pandas before surrendering an infield hit in the seventh ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Needless Drama At The College World Series

In addition to close competitive games in Omaha, Nebraska last week, there was some needless controversy as the North Carolina State baseball team was disqualified, sending Vanderbilt into the championship round. Why was the Wolf Pack squad sent home? Because at least 15 of their players tested positive for the new Delta variant of Covid-19. Most of those who tested positive had ... (click for more)


