Driver In Vehicle That Crashed And Burned On I-75 South Near Dalton On June 6 Identified As Auto Dealer Joe Kirby

The Georgia State Patrol has now identified the driver of a new Dodge Ram that crashed and burned on I-75 South near Dalton on June 6 as well-known auto dealer Joe E. Kirby, 67.

The Patrol said earlier that the vehicle involved in the wreck on a Monday afternoon belonged to the Edd Kirby Adventureland car dealership in Dalton.

A number of people in the auto industry earlier said they believed the driver was Mr.

Kirby.

The Patrol said the Dodge was traveling south in the left lane when the vehicle suddenly ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle continued to travel south and hit the first concrete bridge support under the Georgia Highway 3 overpass with the front right of the vehicle.

After the impact, the Dodge continued south and struck the second concrete bridge support with its front end.

After this impact, the vehicle rotated in a clockwise direction and rotated facing north.

The Dodge then caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames so that emergency personnel were not able to get close to it.

The patrol said no brake marks or skid marks were observed.

There was no evidence that a second vehicle was involved.

A wheel assembly was located approximately 100-150 yards south of the area where the Dodge came to rest.

A witness said the Dodge appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane just before drifting off to the right side of the road.

There are Adventureland dealerships in both Dalton and on MLK Boulevard in Chattanooga.