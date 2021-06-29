Georgia Has 14 New Coronavirus Deaths, 371 New Cases
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 14 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,482.
There are 371 new cases, as that total reaches 903,017 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,900, which is an increase of 81 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,897 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 266 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,256 cases; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,241 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,757 cases, up 1; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,018 cases, up 1; 232 deaths; 793 hospitalizations, up 2