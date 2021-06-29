Georgia Has 14 New Coronavirus Deaths, 371 New Cases

 Wednesday, June 30, 2021 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 14 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,482.

There are 371 new cases, as that total reaches 903,017 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 64,900, which is an increase of 81 from Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,897 cases, up 1; 67 deaths; 266 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,256 cases; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,241 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,757 cases, up 1; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,018 cases, up 1; 232 deaths; 793 hospitalizations, up 2

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AR-RAHMAAN, RAPHEAL LAMAR 2311 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044518 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT ... (click for more)

A man charged with killing another man outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway is on house arrest on bonds totaling $278,000. Kristijan Mrkonjic, 29, appeared on Monday in General Sessions Court. ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AR-RAHMAAN, RAPHEAL LAMAR 2311 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044518 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE NO PROOF OF INSURANCE DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS --- BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN ... (click for more)

Patriotic Americans still fly Old Glory on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and several other dates proclaimed by the President of the United States, the birthdays of states and on state holidays. In spite of the fact that millions of Americans have died in support of the banner, its continued existence has not been without controversy. In 1989, in response to a Supreme Court ... (click for more)

Homicide rates in Nashville are up 51.2 percent over the first six months of the year in 2020. This year 62 persons have been killed compared to 41 in the first half of last year and, what is worst, the crime rate is heightened all across America, especially in Democratic-controlled cities where ‘Defund the Police’ efforts have backfired miserably. A recent poll in ... (click for more)

Sugar Creek Raceway in Blue Ridge, Ga., just 30 minutes outside the Ocoee River past Cleveland, Tn., is roaring back to action this Independence Weekend (Saturday and Sunday) with not one but two nights of dirt track racing. Super Late Models and 602/Sportsman race cars share the top billing as the Red Clay series returns for another event and the Southern All-Stars Super Late Models ... (click for more)

In addition to close competitive games in Omaha, Nebraska last week, there was some needless controversy as the North Carolina State baseball team was disqualified, sending Vanderbilt into the championship round. Why was the Wolf Pack squad sent home? Because at least 15 of their players tested positive for the new Delta variant of Covid-19. Most of those who tested positive had ... (click for more)


