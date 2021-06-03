June 3, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Police attempted to stop a dirty white Acura on Wheeler Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled from police and a Starchase Dart was deployed. The dart bounced off the vehicle and into the grass. The dart was recovered.
The owner of Silhouettes on East 23rd Street said a man was about to leave the bar, but he did not feel comfortable with him driving.
Hamilton County Administrator of Elections Scott Allen and two other county administrators of elections are being recognized for passing the state certification exam. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett congratulated them after they passed the exam on Monday, May 17.
The other two passing administrators were:
• Laney Tucker, Crockett County Administrator of Elections;
Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing.
I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center).
John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition.
Not long ago I ran across a small devotion book written at some point by the late Ben Haden, who was not only my pastor for many years but a wonderful mentor and very dear friend as well.
I adored the guy and he's been sorely missed by me since he joined our same Savior in October of 2013. The devotional, "ONE ON ONE: 'A Minute With Ben,' triggered the memories of dozens of
Coach Obleda and the Red Wolves welcomed fans back to CHI Memorial for the second of a back-to-back home stand Saturday Evening. Chattanooga hosted Richmond and fell behind early in the second half, but a confident and composed second half performance saw Obleda’s men find two goals and 3 points to extend the unbeaten start to the season to four games.
The match kicked off
Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts left-hander Nick Lodolo has been named the Double-A South Player of the Month for May.
This month Lodolo has been dominant for the Lookouts, securing two wins and posting a 1.01 ERA. The southpaw ranks second in the league in ERA (1.01), third in strikeouts (38), second in batting average against (.172), and first