Falling Tree Causes Major Damage To Home On North Orchard Knob Avenue

A Chattanooga couple escaped Thursday afternoon when a huge tree fell on their home.

It happened at 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. The residents, who were home at the time, escaped injury when the large tree crashed into their living room.

Fire officials believe the rain-soaked soil contributed to the old tree coming down on the couple’s house. It caused major damage.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the residents were still inside. They were able to exit safely out of the back of the structure.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide them assistance. Engine 4 and Battalion 3 (Red Shift) responded, along with CPD.