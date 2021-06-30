AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/30/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
June 30, 2021
A man at Olive Garden on Hamilton Place Boulevard said he was giving a ride to a friend of a friend. The man went inside Olive Garden to put his name on the wait list and when he came out of ... (click for more)
(click for more)
Beginning Oct. 1, Walker County residents will no longer need to contact Georgia Forestry to obtain a permit to burn small piles of natural vegetation and yard debris. A new law eliminates the ... (click for more)
A man at Olive Garden on Hamilton Place Boulevard said he was giving a ride to a friend of a friend. The man went inside Olive Garden to put his name on the wait list and when he came out of the restaurant his car was gone. He doesn't know where the friend of a friend hangs out.
* * *
Police were told that a man was causing a disorder at 30 Birmingham Highway at the front ... (click for more)
Patriotic Americans still fly Old Glory on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and several other dates proclaimed by the President of the United States, the birthdays of states and on state holidays.
In spite of the fact that millions of Americans have died in support of the banner, its continued existence has not been without controversy.
In 1989, in response to a Supreme Court ... (click for more)
Homicide rates in Nashville are up 51.2 percent over the first six months of the year in 2020. This year 62 persons have been killed compared to 41 in the first half of last year and, what is worst, the crime rate is heightened all across America, especially in Democratic-controlled cities where ‘Defund the Police’ efforts have backfired miserably.
A recent poll in ... (click for more)
Sugar Creek Raceway in Blue Ridge, Ga., just 30 minutes outside the Ocoee River past Cleveland, Tn., is roaring back to action this Independence Weekend (Saturday and Sunday) with not one but two nights of dirt track racing. Super Late Models and 602/Sportsman race cars share the top billing as the Red Clay series returns for another event and the Southern All-Stars Super Late Models ... (click for more)
In addition to close competitive games in Omaha, Nebraska last week, there was some needless controversy as the North Carolina State baseball team was disqualified, sending Vanderbilt into the championship round. Why was the Wolf Pack squad sent home? Because at least 15 of their players tested positive for the new Delta variant of Covid-19. Most of those who tested positive had ... (click for more)