Small Plant In Lookout Valley Could Grow Into Something Really Big For Chattanooga

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

A small plant in Lookout Valley with 35 workers could grow into something very big for Chattanooga.

Officials of the PUREgraphite division of Novonix have already announced plans to put 300 more jobs in at the "Big Blue" Alstom facility on Riverfront Parkway.

Plant manager Daniel Deas, a Chattanoogan, said that number could grow with 1,000 workers at a third plant if company aspirations to compete with Asian firms in the rapidly growing long-life battery movement pan out.

He said the Chattanooga facility is the first to try to break the 100 percent Asian stranglehold on the promising market. The product comes from petroleum pumped on the Gulf Coast - much closer to the U.S. than Asia.

The process here will convert that top-quality petroleum into the synthetic graphite that is needed for batteries such as will power a growing number of electric vehicles.

Mr. Deas said Asia is fast adding to its synthetic graphite output. His firm plans to start with making 10,000 tons per year in the Alstom facility. It would go to 30,000 tons a year by 2025 in a new modular facility located in Chattanooga.

He told the City Council, "We are not stopping at 'Big Blue'."

Mr. Deas also said the facility will be a large consumer of electricity and eventually could be the largest user of electricity in the state.

He said the firm was attracted to Chattanooga by the fact it already has a facility here, by the high ceilings at Big Blue, and by the local manpower.

Other competitors for the expansion included White, Ga., and Huntsville, Ala., he said.

Starting workers will make about $40,000 a year.

The firm is asking for a 10-year PILOT tax break. According to the formula it would pay no taxes the first year (except for the school tax), 25 percent the second year, 40 percent the third year and 50 percent through the end of the tax abatement.

Charles Wood of the Chamber of Commerce said the firm is expected to have a $400 million economic impact over 12 years.

The tax abatement would amount to $2.7 million.

 


June 30, 2021

Police Blotter: Friend Of A Friend Drives Off In Man's Car While Man Is In Olive Garden Line; Kids Paint Was Just Bird Poop

A man at Olive Garden on Hamilton Place Boulevard said he was giving a ride to a friend of a friend. The man went inside Olive Garden to put his name on the wait list and when he came out of the restaurant his car was gone. He doesn't know where the friend of a friend hangs out. * * * Police were told that a man was causing a disorder at 30 Birmingham Highway at the front ... (click for more)

New Video Feeds To Help City Police Crimefighting Efforts

The Chattanooga Police Department announced Dragonfly Community Connect, a public-private community partnership that combines technologically advanced crime response with community policing in order to improve public safety. Dragonfly Community Connect is a volunteer opt-in program that directly links security systems owned by Chattanooga businesses with the CPD’s Real-Time ... (click for more)

Let's Remember 4th Of July Rules For Flying The Flag

Patriotic Americans still fly Old Glory on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and several other dates proclaimed by the President of the United States, the birthdays of states and on state holidays. In spite of the fact that millions of Americans have died in support of the banner, its continued existence has not been without controversy. In 1989, in response to a Supreme Court ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The 'Defund' Catastrophe

Homicide rates in Nashville are up 51.2 percent over the first six months of the year in 2020. This year 62 persons have been killed compared to 41 in the first half of last year and, what is worst, the crime rate is heightened all across America, especially in Democratic-controlled cities where ‘Defund the Police’ efforts have backfired miserably. A recent poll in ... (click for more)

Sugar Creek Raceway In Blue Ridge Features 2-Night Independence Weekend Races Saturday And Sunday

Sugar Creek Raceway in Blue Ridge, Ga., just 30 minutes outside the Ocoee River past Cleveland, Tn., is roaring back to action this Independence Weekend (Saturday and Sunday) with not one but two nights of dirt track racing. Super Late Models and 602/Sportsman race cars share the top billing as the Red Clay series returns for another event and the Southern All-Stars Super Late Models ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Needless Drama At The College World Series

In addition to close competitive games in Omaha, Nebraska last week, there was some needless controversy as the North Carolina State baseball team was disqualified, sending Vanderbilt into the championship round. Why was the Wolf Pack squad sent home? Because at least 15 of their players tested positive for the new Delta variant of Covid-19. Most of those who tested positive had ... (click for more)


