 Wednesday, June 30, 2021 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


New Video Feeds To Help City Police Crimefighting Efforts

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The Chattanooga Police Department announced Dragonfly Community Connect, a public-private community partnership that combines technologically advanced crime response with community policing in order to improve public safety.

 

 Dragonfly Community Connect is a volunteer opt-in program that directly links security systems owned by Chattanooga businesses with the CPD’s Real-Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) by using an existing internet connection and a cloud storage platform.

The RTIC Investigators are able to access video feeds from partner business systems as needed to identify and detain criminals and search for suspects more efficiently and effectively.

 

 “Having the capability to view live video allows the RTIC investigators to quickly send photos of suspects, their vehicles, and other crucial information to officers who are responding to the calls for service,” said CPD Chief David Roddy. “Dragonfly Community Connect is one more way CPD is reaffirming its commitment to its community to remain a progressive and responsive agency.”

 

 Currently, EPB is Dragonfly Community Connect’s first approved camera and installation partner. EPB technicians can assist interested businesses, organizations, and agencies with their camera needs, placement, and high speed internet connection.

 

"This technology platform gives businesses complete control in deciding whether to participate and which video feeds they choose to proactively share with the CPD,” said Scottie Summerlin, EPB spokesperson. “By choosing to participate, local business owners can enhance safety for their employees and locations while also helping to protect neighboring businesses and homes.”

 

Dragonfly Community Connect uses a secure platform for video management from Genetec Inc, a provider of open-architecture (on premises and cloud-based) security solutions. The solution is designed to improve security and contribute new levels of operations intelligence for cities, thereby  eliminating the need to invest in additional servers. Working in cooperation with the City of Chattanooga’s Information and Technology Department, the Genetec platform helps connect the cameras at various businesses with CPD’s RTIC. 


“High quality, detailed video not only provides timely information to officers responding to an incident, but it also simplifies the ensuing investigation. Businesses that take part in the Dragonfly Community Connect program help to improve police responsiveness to crime and safety concerns in the area,” said Rick Taylor, National Director of Public Sector Security, at Genetec. “Many cities around the world, both large and small, have successfully rolled out similar Community Connect projects, and we are pleased to be a part of Chattanooga’s Dragonfly Community Connect program.” 

 

In order to protect privacy, live streams from businesses are not regularly monitored by CPD, but can be accessed in the event of a call for service or report of a public safety threat. Dragonfly Community Connect does not use facial recognition technology and does not offer priority response to partnering businesses. 

More information about how Dragonfly Community Connect works, benefits of the partnership, and how to get your business, organization, or agency involved is available at dragonfly.chattanooga.gov.


June 30, 2021

Police Blotter: Friend Of A Friend Drives Off In Man's Car While Man Is In Olive Garden Line; Kids Paint Was Just Bird Poop

June 30, 2021

Couple Who Were Killed In Motorcycle Wreck In Soddy Daisy Will Be Buried Together; They Leave 4 Children Behind

June 30, 2021

New Video Feeds To Help City Police Crimefighting Efforts


A man at Olive Garden on Hamilton Place Boulevard said he was giving a ride to a friend of a friend. The man went inside Olive Garden to put his name on the wait list and when he came out of ... (click for more)

A couple killed in a motorcycle wreck in Soddy Daisy on Sunday will have a joint funeral service on Friday. John Barton “Bart” Purcell, 51, and Tonia Lee Adams Purcell, 46, died in the ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Police Department announced Dragonfly Community Connect, a public-private community partnership that combines technologically advanced crime response with community policing in ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Friend Of A Friend Drives Off In Man's Car While Man Is In Olive Garden Line; Kids Paint Was Just Bird Poop

A man at Olive Garden on Hamilton Place Boulevard said he was giving a ride to a friend of a friend. The man went inside Olive Garden to put his name on the wait list and when he came out of the restaurant his car was gone. He doesn't know where the friend of a friend hangs out. * * * Police were told that a man was causing a disorder at 30 Birmingham Highway at the front ... (click for more)

Couple Who Were Killed In Motorcycle Wreck In Soddy Daisy Will Be Buried Together; They Leave 4 Children Behind

A couple killed in a motorcycle wreck in Soddy Daisy on Sunday will have a joint funeral service on Friday. John Barton “Bart” Purcell, 51, and Tonia Lee Adams Purcell, 46, died in the wreck. Bart was born in Nashville in 1970 to James and Cynthia Purcell. They brought him home to Crossville, Tn., where he grew up and graduated from Cumberland County High School. Bart ... (click for more)

Opinion

Let's Remember 4th Of July Rules For Flying The Flag

Patriotic Americans still fly Old Glory on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and several other dates proclaimed by the President of the United States, the birthdays of states and on state holidays. In spite of the fact that millions of Americans have died in support of the banner, its continued existence has not been without controversy. In 1989, in response to a Supreme Court ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The 'Defund' Catastrophe

Homicide rates in Nashville are up 51.2 percent over the first six months of the year in 2020. This year 62 persons have been killed compared to 41 in the first half of last year and, what is worst, the crime rate is heightened all across America, especially in Democratic-controlled cities where ‘Defund the Police’ efforts have backfired miserably. A recent poll in ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Wharton Earns Contract Extension

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Chancellor Steve Angle announced a contract extension for Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton today. Wharton signed an initial five-year agreement with UTC in August of 2017, and this new deal keeps him with the Mocs until August 2026. "I am very grateful for clear evidence of Vice Chancellor Wharton's commitment ... (click for more)

Lindsay Berry, Carolyn Doster And Evelyn Marie Williams Are 1st At CWGA Play Day

First place team with -16 at the CWGA Play Day included Lindsay Berry, Carolyn Doster and Evelyn Marie Williams. The event was held at Creeks Bend. In Team Best Ball t here was a 3 way tie for 2nd place with -13 Anne Carroll, Sharon Powell, Sue Markley and Pat Jabaley Linda Carter, Jeanie Reedy and Eleanor Mitchell Candy Feher, Pat Wilson, Patricia Stamper and Betsy ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors