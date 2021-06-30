New Video Feeds To Help City Police Crimefighting Efforts

The Chattanooga Police Department announced Dragonfly Community Connect, a public-private community partnership that combines technologically advanced crime response with community policing in order to improve public safety.

Dragonfly Community Connect is a volunteer opt-in program that directly links security systems owned by Chattanooga businesses with the CPD’s Real-Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) by using an existing internet connection and a cloud storage platform. The RTIC Investigators are able to access video feeds from partner business systems as needed to identify and detain criminals and search for suspects more efficiently and effectively.

“Having the capability to view live video allows the RTIC investigators to quickly send photos of suspects, their vehicles, and other crucial information to officers who are responding to the calls for service,” said CPD Chief David Roddy. “Dragonfly Community Connect is one more way CPD is reaffirming its commitment to its community to remain a progressive and responsive agency.”

Currently, EPB is Dragonfly Community Connect’s first approved camera and installation partner. EPB technicians can assist interested businesses, organizations, and agencies with their camera needs, placement, and high speed internet connection.

"This technology platform gives businesses complete control in deciding whether to participate and which video feeds they choose to proactively share with the CPD,” said Scottie Summerlin, EPB spokesperson. “By choosing to participate, local business owners can enhance safety for their employees and locations while also helping to protect neighboring businesses and homes.”

Dragonfly Community Connect uses a secure platform for video management from Genetec Inc, a provider of open-architecture (on premises and cloud-based) security solutions. The solution is designed to improve security and contribute new levels of operations intelligence for cities, thereby eliminating the need to invest in additional servers. Working in cooperation with the City of Chattanooga’s Information and Technology Department, the Genetec platform helps connect the cameras at various businesses with CPD’s RTIC.





“High quality, detailed video not only provides timely information to officers responding to an incident, but it also simplifies the ensuing investigation. Businesses that take part in the Dragonfly Community Connect program help to improve police responsiveness to crime and safety concerns in the area,” said Rick Taylor, National Director of Public Sector Security, at Genetec. “Many cities around the world, both large and small, have successfully rolled out similar Community Connect projects, and we are pleased to be a part of Chattanooga’s Dragonfly Community Connect program.”

In order to protect privacy, live streams from businesses are not regularly monitored by CPD, but can be accessed in the event of a call for service or report of a public safety threat. Dragonfly Community Connect does not use facial recognition technology and does not offer priority response to partnering businesses.

More information about how Dragonfly Community Connect works, benefits of the partnership, and how to get your business, organization, or agency involved is available at dragonfly.chattanooga.gov.