Couple Who Were Killed In Motorcycle Wreck In Soddy Daisy Will Be Buried Together; They Leave 4 Children Behind

Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Bart and Tonia
Bart and Tonia

A couple killed in a motorcycle wreck in Soddy Daisy on Sunday will have a joint funeral service on Friday.

 

John Barton “Bart” Purcell, 51, and Tonia Lee Adams Purcell, 46, died in the wreck.

 

Bart was born in Nashville in 1970 to James and Cynthia Purcell. They brought him home to Crossville, Tn., where he grew up and graduated from Cumberland County High School. Bart enjoyed sports and music, playing in the drum line with the CCHS Marching Band, and he was an Eagle Scout.

After high school, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force. He served on active duty for 10 years, after which he continued to serve in the Air National Guard until his retirement from the military. During his time in the service, he was deployed to the Middle East several times, including during the Gulf War. He was proud to have served his country, and grateful for the opportunity.

 

After he left active duty, he was able to utilize the training he had received in the military to begin a career at EPB in Chattanooga, where he had attained the position of Business Account Executive.

 

Tonia was born in Shreveport, La., to Chester and Debbie Adams. She also grew up in Crossville and graduated from Cumberland County High School. She worked as a medical coding clerk before she took on the job of full-time mother. She home-schooled her boys and volunteered at their home school facility and at church. She loved children, and often was caring not only for her own, but for other babies as well. 

 

Bart and Tonia were married on June 23, 2001. Tonia brought with her into the marriage her daughter, Tori, and soon after, John and then Jared came along, completing a family of five until, a few years later, they brought their young cousin Stella into the fold.

 

Family members said, "Tonia’s and Bart’s lives revolved around their children. They loved the Lord and lived their faith, instilling it into their children. They were members of Dallas Bay Church, and they were fully involved with the church. One of their greatest joys was when their first grandchild, Jaxon, came along. They were YaYa and Pa to him."

 

 Bart and Tonia are survived by their children, Tori Danielle Robbins, John Barton Purcell II, Jared Levi Purcell, and Stella Elaine Adams; their grandson Jaxon Lee Jenkins; and special family member, father to Tori, Papa to Jaxon and “Li’l Moo” to the rest of the family, Marty Robbins.

Bart is preceded in death by his mother Cynthia Rose Girdley Purcellmaternal grandparents Frank and Irene Girdley; paternal grandparents James and Ruby Purcell; brother-in-law Matt Houston.

 

In addition to his children, he is survived by his father and stepmom, James and Sandra Purcell; sister, Robin Lynch; stepsisters Keri McGiboney and Krista McKay (Shawn) and stepbrother, Kevin Eldridge (Veronica); and by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

 

Tonia is preceded in death by her grandparents Lee and Inez Adams; and Reba Griffith.

 

In addition to her children, she is survived by her father Chester Adams (Annette); mother Debbie Adams-Smith (Danny); sister Tammy Ball (Bobby); half-brothers Brandon Smith, Doug Monday (Sandy) and Ted Monday (Jamie); niece Kayla Ball;and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

 

Funeral services will be held at Dallas Bay Church at 3 p.m. on Friday. Visitation will precede the service, beginning at noon.

 

Interment will be at Chattanooga National Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

 

Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home & Cremation Center.



June 30, 2021

