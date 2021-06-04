Police Blotter: Man Swipes Twinkie From Circle K, Returns For Soft Drink To Wash It Down; Homeless Camp Running Power Thru Garden Hose

A man at the Circle K on Hixson Pike stole a Twinkie snack cake, valued at $1.19, by surreptitiously concealing it inside of his pants and abruptly exiting the business without paying for it. Surprisingly, he returned to the store for a fountain drink in order to wash the stolen treat down with. Police arrived and promptly detained him. Representatives of the business didn't wish to press charges against him for the petty theft and didn't ban him from the property.

* * *

A caller on East 11th Street called police to say they had found a gun. Police informed the caller it was a BB gun. They still wanted it turned in. Police took the BB gun to property to be destroyed.

* * *

A woman on East 16th Street said she was driving and accidentally hit another woman's car. She said she would pay for the damage she caused to avoid going through insurance. The other woman agreed. She will call in to make an accident report if the other does not follow through.

* * *

A woman on Brighton Lane said her 2021 Kia Sportage had been stolen. The woman said her daughter saw a man, approximately 5'6" and wearing baggy jeans, enter the vehicle and drive off at a high rate of speed. She was unsure if she had left keys in the vehicle or not and also said there were no weapons or any other items of value inside the car.

* * *

A woman on Cone Flower Trail said she saw someone open her car door but ran off before taking anything from the vehicle. The suspects could not be located in the area.

* * *

A man on Wendell Way said he heard a noise and looked outside. He observed several people around his vehicles. When he yelled at them they all got into a small white SUV. The suspects were not able to gain entry into any of the vehicles.

* * *

A man on Standifer Gap Road said sometime after dark someone broke the front passenger side window out of his 2010 Honda Accord and stole his speaker box with two 12" Alpine subwoofers worth $350. He said they also took a 1200 watt Acoustic amp. The damage to the vehicle was estimated at $400.

* * *

A man on Kings Road said someone had stolen items from his vehicle, which was unlocked. Police were able to locate two backpacks that were taken from his vehicle. One of the bags contained his laptop. The laptop was still in the bag.

* * *

An employee at Orkin Pest Control on Shallowford Road said he came in to work and noticed that his work truck had been broken into. He said that there were several small items taken from the vehicle. The passenger rear window had been broken out. Police asked him to start the vehicle to make sure that the catalytic converter had not been stolen. It was found that it had been. It was also found that two other company vehicles for Orkin had the converters taken overnight. At this time, the business park does not have cameras that work. It was noted that a mobile printer with the brand name Brother was stolen out of the vehicle along with company jacket with the Orkin logo on it.

* * *



The service manager for Sears Holding on Highway 153 said someone cut the catalytic converter from two Chevrolet vans during the night. He said it will cost at least $1,000 per van to replace the converters.

* * *

A woman on Green Forest Lane told police that overnight someone had stolen her vehicle. She said several days ago she and her husband had found the windows on a separate vehicle rolled down while in the garage. She said that they had left the garage door open on that date. She believed that when she found the garage door open and the windows rolled down she was unable to find her car keys after that time. She couldn't find the keys for several days, then her vehicle was stolen.

* * *

A woman on Delashmitt Road had her gun stolen out of her vehicle. She said she last saw her vehicle the evening before and it was left locked with her gun (pistol) inside. When she got back to the vehicle around 7:20 a.m. the next morning, she discovered that the gun was gone but there was no damage and the vehicle was still locked.

* * *

A woman on Kings Cove Lane said someone threw a rock through the left side front window of her husband's 2017 Ford F150 and stole his Chase credit card and his driver's license. She does not know the cost to repair the vehicle.

* * *

Police responded to a suspicious person call on Riverfront Parkway where they found a man sitting 100 feet away from a running red 2017 Hyundai car. He said he was not driving the vehicle. He said his aunt left him with the vehicle to sleep in the car until his mother is released from Erlanger. A warrant check found a non-extraditable warrant out of Georgia. The car was found registered to his mother. He was warned to not be driving until he got his driver's license straightened out.

* * *

A woman on Tunnel Boulevard said while she was in the hospital her boyfriend had left town with her vehicle. She said she called the business she had bought her vehicle through and there was GPS on the vehicle. She said the car lot had already recovered the vehicle before she called police. She also said the boyfriend had allegedly taken $300 from her sister-in-law. The sister-in-law was not there to file a report. No charges are filed against the boyfriend at this time due to lack of evidence.

* * *

Police were called to Brainerd Road where a woman said she was fighting with her ex-boyfriend, who left before police arrived. Police told her to contact dispatch if he returns.

* * *

A woman on Hughes Avenue told police she wanted them to know she was engaged in a verbal disorder with another woman via phone.

* * *

A woman on Commons Boulevard said someone broke into her vehicle overnight. She was not sure if anything was taken or damaged.

* * *

A man on Central Avenue said he was lost and was needing to get to the Mission. Police transported him to the Mission without incident.

* * *

A man on Reserve Way said both of his tires on the driver's side were punctured when he went to pull out of his residence.

* * *

A woman on Mac Lane said her neighbor has been parking in her driveway and yard for months. She said that he continuously blocks all three driveways on the street. She has spoken to her neighbor several times with her concerns, however, he has not yet complied. She said sometimes he and his company park in such a manner that emergency vehicles would not be able to pass

through. She has attempted to resolve this issue without police assistance but feels like she needs to make police aware of the situation.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a concerned citizen who saw a man break the window of a vehicle parked on Broad Street in front of The Read House. Police found the vehicle, made contact with the man and detained him. The man was able to provided proof of ownership of the vehicle and he was then released.

* * *

A woman on Chandler Place said her ex-boyfriend had showed up and was not welcome there. She said he was kicking on the door trying to get her to open it. She called police and he left on foot before police arrived. Police canvased the area but was unable to find him.

* * *

A woman on Walnut Street said the rear garage door was ajar and this was very strange. She told police that this building had a working alarm system but that this only covered from the first floor on and did not include the basement or parking level. Police did not see any signs of forced entry into the building and did not see any signs of an unlawful entry. After searching the building it appeared the garage door opener malfunctioned while it was closing the day prior.

* * *

A man on Spruce Street said he was having an ongoing issue of homeless people staying in his vehicle, a 1987 Black Mustang. He has confronted the people twice and told them not to stay in his vehicle. He wanted police to do an extra patrol to try and catch them in his vehicle. He wanted to prosecute the people if they were caught.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike said sometime during the night someone came onto their property and cut the catalytic converters off three of the Budget trucks they were working on.

* * *

A woman on Jasmine Street said hackers had taken control of her phone. When she showed police "evidence" of the hacking the following was observed. Google has automatic updates for terms of use. Also several different apps that she was attempting to use had automatic updates of "terms and conditions" of use. She also said that they had hacked her Facebook account. Police observed that the reason she couldn't access her Facebook account was because she was not currently logged in. Police said there was nothing wrong with her phone and that they would not be able to stand around all day and show her how to work her phone and Facebook.

* * *

A woman on Cherokee Boulevard said as she was leaving it was pouring down rain and she dropped her coffee and other things. She said that she thought she had picked up everything but when she arrived home, she realized that she had lost her wallet and its contents. She closed her TVFCU checking account and canceled her debit and credit card as well. She said that as best as she knows, there was no illegal activity on them.

* * *

An employee at Cold Stone Creamery on Chestnut Street said she received approximately 25 phones calls and a vulgar voicemail to Cold Stone Creamery from a unknown woman using multiple phone numbers which came back to the names of a woman and man. She wanted to report the matter for her records. Police listened to the voicemail and heard the woman cursing, saying she was going to continue to call from different phone numbers. Police asked the employee to call back about the matter should she receive any further calls.

* * *

An anonymous woman said she saw two people walking around houses and cars with a crowbar. Police spoke to both people who were there legally and not breaking into cars.

* * *

Police were called to check on the well-being of a man on Lee Highway. The complainant wanted police to check on his truck driver, who might be at the Best Western hotel, as he believed he may have abandoned his truck. Police found the truck in question in the parking lot of Best Western and found the man inside Best Western. He appeared fine and gave no reason to be alarmed. Police were called back out later when the man said he wanted to document that he was quitting his job and leaving the truck he drives for his former boss to pick up in the parking lot of Best Western. The owner sent another driver later to retrieve the truck. The man said he took his belongings out of the truck and left everything else as is.

* * *

An officer went to Cummings Highway/Myrtle Avenue to check a homeless camp. The camp is located at the top of the hill behind the music store. The officer noticed a large structure and many tents. A tent on the left had two people in it - a man and woman in their 20s. Another man was sitting at the large complex and the officer spoke with him first. While the officer was speaking with him, the other two people ran away. The man said their names are Craig and Megan. The officer looked around the compound and didn't find any tools common with catalytic converter theft. The officer also did not find many items of value. There was a power cord that ran down the hill to the Music Store. About 25 feet away from the building the power cord had been placed in a water house and was made to cover up the fact that he was taking power from the building.