Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACHTEN, DAVID ALBERT

2534 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

AMANS, KIMSEY LANE

6321 N CLEARVIEW DR MURFREESBORO, 37129

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023826

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

AUTRY, HALLIE J

1408 TIMBERCREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

AVERY, STEPHANIE JOANNE

5000 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY

300 MAIN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DRIVING ON REVOKED

---

BROOKS, KENAISA KHADIJAH

3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD NEGLECT

HARASSMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

---

BRUMLOW, WILLIAM STEPHEN

111 DELRAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BRUNER, ROBERT J

7928 OOLTEWAH GORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373639308

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE

3914 ROSALIND LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162226

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

DAUGUSTINO, CANDICE L

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

DAVIS, AARON WILLIAM

198 SCHOOL HOUSE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ELKINS, JOHNNY DEWAYNE

1005 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)

---

FAIRCHILD, RICHARD ALLEN

252 RAVEN, CLIFF RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FELONY EVADING

FELON POSS.

FIREARM---FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN299 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156435Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF XANEX FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GOODE, DAVID WILLIAMHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GROSS, ISHAM R113 N. MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULT---HALL, LELAND RAY109 OWENSBY DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---HALL, RODNEY ANDREW15505 BRANERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)---HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HAVRON, JONATHAN ANDREW3242 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE1512 APT A KARWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY---HODGES, JARED JOSEPH8030 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HOLMES, BRADLEY1014 LOWER MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HUBBARD, ANTONIO RODRIQUEZ2938 Vista Ln Nashville, 372073140Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---JOHNSON, SHERRY DENISE1202 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---MCDOWELL, HALEY JADE1945 OLD GEORGETOWN ST. CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY---MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN5025 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICESPEEDINGFIRST DEGREE MURDERATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER---OLIVER, JUSTIN LEE630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARRISH, BRITTANY RENAE10730 CALLIE MARIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PENTER, MICHELLE CHERI727 EAST 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---POARCH, MICHAEL DARNIQUE203 EAST MAIN STREET APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37400Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RALSTON, DANA RENEE98 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR7934 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW---RODRIQUEZ, DORIAN124 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SHERRELL, DENNIS8946 VILLA RICA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37321Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, TROY MCKINLEY4223 TACOMA AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFALSE IMPRISONMENTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH---TAYLOR, RODNEY DEWAYNE858 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAW POSS WEAPON)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)---TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON1814 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062907Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASS)---VANDIVER, GABRIAL N3356 WINTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL1707 PLUM ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY---WILLIAMS, MARVIN ANTHONY637 MAPLE ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY---WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)---WYATT, COLTON552 TRIPLETT CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY