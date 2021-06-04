 Friday, June 4, 2021 65.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, June 4, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACHTEN, DAVID ALBERT 
2534 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
AMANS, KIMSEY LANE 
6321 N CLEARVIEW DR MURFREESBORO, 37129 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023826 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
AUTRY, HALLIE J 
1408 TIMBERCREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
AVERY, STEPHANIE JOANNE 
5000 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY 
300 MAIN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
BROOKS, KENAISA KHADIJAH 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
BRUMLOW, WILLIAM STEPHEN 
111 DELRAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BRUNER, ROBERT J 
7928 OOLTEWAH GORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373639308 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE 
3914 ROSALIND LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162226 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
DAUGUSTINO, CANDICE L 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
DAVIS, AARON WILLIAM 
198 SCHOOL HOUSE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ELKINS, JOHNNY DEWAYNE 
1005 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)
---
FAIRCHILD, RICHARD ALLEN 
252 RAVEN, CLIFF RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FELONY EVADING
FELON POSS.

FIREARM
---
FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN 
299 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156435 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF XANEX FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GROSS, ISHAM R 
113 N. MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
HALL, LELAND RAY 
109 OWENSBY DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HALL, RODNEY ANDREW 
15505 BRANERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
---
HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN 
9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HAVRON, JONATHAN ANDREW 
3242 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE 
1512 APT A KARWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
HODGES, JARED JOSEPH 
8030 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HOLMES, BRADLEY 
1014 LOWER MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUBBARD, ANTONIO RODRIQUEZ 
2938 Vista Ln Nashville, 372073140 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
JOHNSON, SHERRY DENISE 
1202 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
MCDOWELL, HALEY JADE 
1945 OLD GEORGETOWN ST. CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
---
MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN 
5025 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
SPEEDING
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
---
OLIVER, JUSTIN LEE 
630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARRISH, BRITTANY RENAE 
10730 CALLIE MARIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PENTER, MICHELLE CHERI 
727 EAST 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
POARCH, MICHAEL DARNIQUE 
203 EAST MAIN STREET APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37400 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RALSTON, DANA RENEE 
98 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR 
7934 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
---
RODRIQUEZ, DORIAN 
124 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SHERRELL, DENNIS 
8946 VILLA RICA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, TROY MCKINLEY 
4223 TACOMA AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
TAYLOR, RODNEY DEWAYNE 
858 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAW POSS WEAPON)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)
---
TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON 
1814 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062907 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASS)
---
VANDIVER, GABRIAL N 
3356 WINTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL 
1707 PLUM ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILLIAMS, MARVIN ANTHONY 
637 MAPLE ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON 
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
---
WYATT, COLTON 
552 TRIPLETT CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY


June 4, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 3, 2021

Soddy Daisy Commission Talks Trash At Its Bi-Monthly Meeting

June 3, 2021

POLICE BLOTTER: Starchase Dart Falls Short; Man Wearing Red Pants Grabs 3 Benjamins From Woman


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACHTEN, DAVID ALBERT 2534 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353 Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... (click for more)

With only one scheduled item on the agenda Thursday evening, the Soddy Daisy Commissioners were soon consumed with trash talk, the trash that officials said seems to find a regular home in the ... (click for more)

Police attempted to stop a dirty white Acura on Wheeler Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled from police and a Starchase Dart was deployed. The dart bounced off the vehicle and into ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACHTEN, DAVID ALBERT 2534 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353 Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING --- AMANS, KIMSEY LANE 6321 N CLEARVIEW DR MURFREESBORO, 37129 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Commission Talks Trash At Its Bi-Monthly Meeting

With only one scheduled item on the agenda Thursday evening, the Soddy Daisy Commissioners were soon consumed with trash talk, the trash that officials said seems to find a regular home in the vicinity of 8402-8404 Gann Road on the south end of the city. After passing a rezoning ordinance for making the property at 7316 Dayton Pike R-3 Apartment Townhouses on its second and final ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Always Cherish ‘Today’

There is an inspirational website, or maybe it is a blog, that I found quite by accident in my Morning Readings not long ago and, curiously, it gave 25 reasons why we should cherish every ‘today’. The website is MakesMeThink, through Marcandangel.com, and it dawned on me how many of us could begin a sentence with the word, ‘Today …’ and identify just a similar example for our reason ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Stage Dramatic Comeback To Extend Unbeaten Season In Win Over Richmond

Coach Obleda and the Red Wolves welcomed fans back to CHI Memorial for the second of a back-to-back home stand Saturday Evening. Chattanooga hosted Richmond and fell behind early in the second half, but a confident and composed second half performance saw Obleda’s men find two goals and 3 points to extend the unbeaten start to the season to four games. The match kicked off ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Nick Lodolo Named Double-A South Player Of The Month

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts left-hander Nick Lodolo has been named the Double-A South Player of the Month for May. This month Lodolo has been dominant for the Lookouts, securing two wins and posting a 1.01 ERA. The southpaw ranks second in the league in ERA (1.01), third in strikeouts (38), second in batting average against (.172), and first ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors