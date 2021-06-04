Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACHTEN, DAVID ALBERT
2534 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
AMANS, KIMSEY LANE
6321 N CLEARVIEW DR MURFREESBORO, 37129
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023826
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
AUTRY, HALLIE J
1408 TIMBERCREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
AVERY, STEPHANIE JOANNE
5000 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY
300 MAIN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
BROOKS, KENAISA KHADIJAH
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
BRUMLOW, WILLIAM STEPHEN
111 DELRAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BRUNER, ROBERT J
7928 OOLTEWAH GORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373639308
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE
3914 ROSALIND LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162226
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
DAUGUSTINO, CANDICE L
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
DAVIS, AARON WILLIAM
198 SCHOOL HOUSE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ELKINS, JOHNNY DEWAYNE
1005 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)
---
FAIRCHILD, RICHARD ALLEN
252 RAVEN, CLIFF RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FELONY EVADING
FELON POSS.
FIREARM
---
FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
299 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156435
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF XANEX FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GROSS, ISHAM R
113 N. MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
HALL, LELAND RAY
109 OWENSBY DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HALL, RODNEY ANDREW
15505 BRANERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
---
HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN
9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HAVRON, JONATHAN ANDREW
3242 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE
1512 APT A KARWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
HODGES, JARED JOSEPH
8030 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HOLMES, BRADLEY
1014 LOWER MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUBBARD, ANTONIO RODRIQUEZ
2938 Vista Ln Nashville, 372073140
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
JOHNSON, SHERRY DENISE
1202 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
MCDOWELL, HALEY JADE
1945 OLD GEORGETOWN ST. CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
---
MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN
5025 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
SPEEDING
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
---
OLIVER, JUSTIN LEE
630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARRISH, BRITTANY RENAE
10730 CALLIE MARIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PENTER, MICHELLE CHERI
727 EAST 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
POARCH, MICHAEL DARNIQUE
203 EAST MAIN STREET APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37400
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RALSTON, DANA RENEE
98 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
7934 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
---
RODRIQUEZ, DORIAN
124 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SHERRELL, DENNIS
8946 VILLA RICA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, TROY MCKINLEY
4223 TACOMA AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
TAYLOR, RODNEY DEWAYNE
858 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAW POSS WEAPON)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)
---
TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON
1814 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062907
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASS)
---
VANDIVER, GABRIAL N
3356 WINTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL
1707 PLUM ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILLIAMS, MARVIN ANTHONY
637 MAPLE ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
---
WYATT, COLTON
552 TRIPLETT CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY