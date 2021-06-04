Police Said Shooter At Skyzoo Parking Lot Declined Fist Fight; Pulled Gun And Told Man "You're Gonna Die"

Police said a murder outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway came after a heated argument between two men over a woman "that they both had a relationship with."

Police said Eric Charles Grant, II, 32, challenged Kristijian Mrkonjic to a fight, but Mrkonjic told him, "Nah, m----- f-----, you're gonna die."

He then pulled a pistol out of his waistband and shot Grant and a man who was with him, 45-year-old Marking Vaughn, multiple times. Grant died after being taken to a hospital.

A witness saw the muzzle flashes of the gun being fired by the suspect at the victims.

The shooter then got into a gray Ram truck and left the scene. Deputies saw a Ram truck matching the description and gave chase, but it got away. They did, however, get the tag number and it came back to Mrkonjic.

Witnesses said photos of Mrkonjic resembled accounts of the shooter given by witnesses.

Photo lineups were shown to witnesses and they picked out Mkonjic as the person who shot the two victims.

Mrkonjic, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into Silverdale Detention Center on Thursday.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 5700 block of Lee Highway on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers located the two men suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

Hamilton County EMS responded and transported both victims to a local hospital.

Eric Grant was a 2007 graduate of Tyner High School and continued at Tennessee State University. He was a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.

His survivors include his sons, Eric Grant, III and Eyan Grant; daughters, Emani Grant and Cyniah Grant; father, Eric Grant; mother, Tammy Gladden (Darnel) Griggs; grandmother, Bertha Gladden, all of Chattanooga; brothers, Corey Harris of San Diego, CA, Courtney Harris, and Romeo Grant, both of Chattanooga; sisters, Alexandria Griggs of Chattanooga and Alexzandria Gray of Cumberland, MD.