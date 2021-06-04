 Friday, June 4, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Said Shooter At Skyzoo Parking Lot Declined Fist Fight; Pulled Gun And Told Man "You're Gonna Die"

Friday, June 4, 2021
Police said a murder outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway came after a heated argument between two men over a woman "that they both had a relationship with."
 
Police said Eric Charles Grant, II, 32, challenged Kristijian Mrkonjic to a fight, but Mrkonjic told him, "Nah, m----- f-----, you're gonna die."

He then pulled a pistol out of his waistband and shot Grant and a man who was with him, 45-year-old Marking Vaughn, multiple times. Grant died after being taken to a hospital.

A witness saw the muzzle flashes of the gun being fired by the suspect at the victims.

The shooter then got into a gray Ram truck and left the scene. Deputies saw a Ram truck matching the description and gave chase, but it got away. They did, however, get the tag number and it came back to Mrkonjic.

Witnesses said photos of Mrkonjic resembled accounts of the shooter given by witnesses.

Photo lineups were shown to witnesses and they picked out Mkonjic as the person who shot the two victims.

Mrkonjic, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into Silverdale Detention Center on Thursday.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 5700 block of Lee Highway on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers located the two men suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded and transported both victims to a local hospital.
 
Eric Grant was a 2007 graduate of Tyner High School and continued at Tennessee State University.  He was a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.  
 
His survivors include his sons, Eric Grant, III and Eyan Grant; daughters, Emani Grant and Cyniah Grant; father, Eric Grant; mother, Tammy Gladden (Darnel) Griggs; grandmother, Bertha Gladden, all of Chattanooga; brothers, Corey Harris of San Diego, CA, Courtney Harris, and Romeo Grant, both of Chattanooga; sisters, Alexandria Griggs of Chattanooga and Alexzandria Gray of Cumberland, MD.
 
He will lie in state on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Taylor Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel with Pastor Ternae Jordan, Sr. as the eulogist. Burial will be in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

June 4, 2021

TDOT Contractor To Modify Traffic Patterns On Broad Street And Market Street Near I-24 In Chattanooga

June 4, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

June 4, 2021

Some Roads Remain Closed Due To Flooding; Some Re-Opened


As part of the project underway to improve the I 24 interchanges at SR 2/Broad Street and SR 58/Market Street in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will soon modify the traffic patterns in the ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Some roads remain closed and others have re-opened, due to flooding in the area. Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel remains closed between North Chamberlain Avenue and Greenwood Road as crews will continue ... (click for more)



Breaking News

TDOT Contractor To Modify Traffic Patterns On Broad Street And Market Street Near I-24 In Chattanooga

As part of the project underway to improve the I 24 interchanges at SR 2/Broad Street and SR 58/Market Street in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will soon modify the traffic patterns in the Broad Street and Market Street areas. These new traffic patterns will be in effect beginning after 9 a.m. on Monday. Currently northbound Broad Street traffic accesses I-24 East via 25th ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Always Cherish ‘Today’

There is an inspirational website, or maybe it is a blog, that I found quite by accident in my Morning Readings not long ago and, curiously, it gave 25 reasons why we should cherish every ‘today’. The website is MakesMeThink, through Marcandangel.com, and it dawned on me how many of us could begin a sentence with the word, ‘Today …’ and identify just a similar example for our reason ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Announces Mid-Season Matches Against Appalachian FC

Chattanooga FC Announce Mid Season Matches Against Appalachian FC Boone, NC based NPSL club is in their first year Home and home matches will take place in July Watch out, Bigfoot may be lurking around the southside this July! Today, Chattanooga FC and Appalachian FC are thrilled to announce a mid-year clash between the two southeastern clubs, taking ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Sign Rey Ortiz

This Thursday afternoon, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC have announced the signing of midfielder Rey Ortiz, pending league and federation approval. Ortiz was selected 29th overall by FC Cincinnati in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Portland then loaned to Charlotte Independence for the remainder of the 2020 USL Championship season. The 24-year-old comes to Red ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors