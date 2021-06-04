Walker County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 42 More Deaths

I have just been appointed to a special joint committee of the Tennessee legislature by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally to study the issues surrounding migrant children being brought into Tennessee. I requested this assignment because the facility in Highland Park in question is in my district. I have known about this for several months and have spoken to Rev. Kevin Wallace ... (click for more)

There is an inspirational website, or maybe it is a blog, that I found quite by accident in my Morning Readings not long ago and, curiously, it gave 25 reasons why we should cherish every ‘today’. The website is MakesMeThink, through Marcandangel.com, and it dawned on me how many of us could begin a sentence with the word, ‘Today …’ and identify just a similar example for our reason ... (click for more)