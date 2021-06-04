Walker County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 42 More Deaths
Friday, June 4, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,144.
There are 406 new cases, as that total reaches 897,240 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,013, which is an increase of 77 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,853 cases, up 11; 65 deaths; 261 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,257 cases, up 1; 65 deaths; 184 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,250 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,706 cases, up 9; 81 deaths, up 1; 293 hospitalizations, down 1
Whitfield County: 14,956 cases, down 3; 231 deaths; 778 hospitalizations