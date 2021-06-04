 Friday, June 4, 2021 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Walker County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 42 More Deaths

Friday, June 4, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,144.

There are 406 new cases, as that total reaches 897,240 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 64,013, which is an increase of 77 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,853 cases, up 11; 65 deaths; 261 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,257 cases, up 1; 65 deaths; 184 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,250 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,706 cases, up 9; 81 deaths, up 1; 293 hospitalizations, down 1

Whitfield County: 14,956 cases, down 3; 231 deaths; 778 hospitalizations

Senator Gardenhire: Migrant Children - What Do We Do With Them?

I have just been appointed to a special joint committee of the Tennessee legislature by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally to study the issues surrounding migrant children being brought into Tennessee. I requested this assignment because the facility in Highland Park in question is in my district. I have known about this for several months and have spoken to Rev. Kevin Wallace

Roy Exum: Always Cherish 'Today'

There is an inspirational website, or maybe it is a blog, that I found quite by accident in my Morning Readings not long ago and, curiously, it gave 25 reasons why we should cherish every 'today'. The website is MakesMeThink, through Marcandangel.com, and it dawned on me how many of us could begin a sentence with the word, 'Today …' and identify just a similar example for our reason

Perfect Practice: CFC Prepares For New Amsterdam

Chattanooga FC got one more practice in on Friday morning before their Saturday matchup with visiting New Amsterdam. Chattanooga's blue team spent quite a bit of time on set pieces toward the end of practice, where coach Peter Fuller hopes to get some much-needed goals from in games. CFC drew against Maryland last weekend in a scoreless affair, with both attackers Brian Bement and

Love For Softball, Lee And Medicine Spells Success For Flames' Pruett

It would be safe to say Annabeth Pruett was one of the few softball players Lee Coach Emily Russell recruited that would have second thoughts about where she wanted to attend college. The graduate of Prince Avenue Christian School (Colbert, Georgia) quickly explained, "As I was growing up, attending Lee was my dream after hearing how it changed our family's life. I knew it was a


