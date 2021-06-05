Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, MACKENZIE BREANA

4601 CLOVERDALE LOOP HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

AKE, NAOMI MICHELLE

7321 SOUTH PITTSBUGH MOUNTAIN ROAD S. PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION

---

ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213541

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BISHOP, LARRY DAVID

6302 PYTHIAN ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY8220 HARRISON BAY RD. HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Dept of ConservationCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---BYRD, JOSHUA LAMAR575 SMITH RD TRENTON, 307525032Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CAMACHO, REYES ROBERTO3821 NANDINO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OVER 10000ALTERED REGISTRATION---DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL3721 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARREST---EDWARDS, MATTHEW LABRON112 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY67 MINERAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE---GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE1756 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---HAMPTON, CARL EDWARD4301 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)---HARRINGTON, BRANDON SCOTT99 STEGALL STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HICKERSON, THURMAN L125 BENSON RD MANCHESTER, 373556417Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---JOHNSON, JOHN TALLEY800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUS MARHELL HOLD---JONES, BRUCE A530 TURN TABLE ROAD SPARTA, 38583Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KENDRICK, MATTHEW RYAN9118 PLEASENT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANEHOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH STEETT CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---MATLOCK, ASHLEY DEANN4011 BENNETT RD. #A EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGGRANTNONDUPPORT---MILLS, MARCELLA DEON611 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MILLSAP, MARQUICE RODSHOD2810 EAST 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCH IIPOSSESSION OF SCH IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MORRISON, JADRICK BRYAN1023 WATER FRONT PLACE KIMBALL, 37347Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---MULANAX, JASON J162 POND SPRINGS ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---PICKETT, DESTINEE REA10105 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---PICKLESIMER, DONALD W8212 A OOLTEWAH GEORGE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POINTER, DECARLO135 GORDON TERRACE NASHVILLE, 37207Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND8823 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 373639182Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE2406 CONE FLOWER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211888Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SIFFLES, ROGER WAYNE249 NIXON STREET SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, TERRI DARLENE840 BELVOIR CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STUSSE, MELODIE ROSIE2831 COLE RIDGE RD BEECHGROVE, 37018Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SUGGS, JAMES URIAH1013 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, JAMES AARONHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)---WALLIN, MEGAN ELIZABETH1510 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WITCHER, DURELL LEBRON833 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)