Man, 39, Shot And Killed After Argument On Duncan Avenue

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed after an argument on Duncan Avenue on Friday night.

The victim was identified as Benitiez Williams.

At approximately 7:53 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2000 block of Duncan Avenue on a report of a person shot.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries. Upon arrival officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with a life threatening injury. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. They learned that the victim was in a verbal argument when a suspect produced a firearm and began shooting.