Man, 39, Shot And Killed After Argument On Duncan Avenue

Saturday, June 5, 2021
A 39-year-old man was shot and killed after an argument on Duncan Avenue on Friday night.
 
The victim was identified as Benitiez Williams.
 
At approximately 7:53 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2000 block of Duncan Avenue on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with a life threatening injury.
The victim later succumbed to his injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. They learned that the victim was in a verbal argument when a suspect produced a firearm and began shooting.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Woman, 55, Shot On Campbell Street

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

PHOTOS: Nightfall Concert Series Starts New Season


Opinion

Blood Assurance Needs You

My name is J.B. Gaskins and I am the president and CEO of Blood Assurance. I am honored to serve at the head of Blood Assurance and am honored to help provide blood to our area patients in need. I am writing today to say that we need our community’s help now. At the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that we would see a decline in blood donations. Many people were staying home ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Hooray for this week’s Saturday Funnies! As you know a frantic school year has come to a close, but the Saturday Funnies wants to begin every week with a brief quiz we hope will instill wisdom. All the questions will be multiple choice so there is no reason for anyone to leave a ‘blank.’ Here we go … - - - THIS WEEK’S QUESTIONS! 1. What is the strongest sense in humans? ... (click for more)

Sports

Challenging Year For Former Ooltewah High Star Kayla Boseman Lands Her At The College World Series

A challenging year for former Ooltewah High School softball star Kayla Boseman has landed her in the College World Series. "It has been a tough year for Kayla in many ways, but now she's living every girl's dream," her dad, Robert Boseman said. The Bosemans are in Oklahoma City, where unranked James Madison University on Thursday knocked off top-ranked Oklahoma, then up-ended ... (click for more)

Perfect Practice: CFC Prepares For New Amsterdam

Chattanooga FC got one more practice in on Friday morning before their Saturday matchup with visiting New Amsterdam. Chattanooga’s blue team spent quite a bit of time on set pieces toward the end of practice, where coach Peter Fuller hopes to get some much-needed goals from in games. CFC drew against Maryland last weekend in a scoreless affair, with both attackers Brian Bement and ... (click for more)


