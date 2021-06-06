Police Blotter: Woman Says Husband Had Stowed 2 Of Their Cars At Home Of Girlfriend; Mom Drops Off "Mercedes" For A Little Gambling At 40th And Highland

A woman on Blackford Street said she and her husband had gotten into a heated verbal argument over their two vehicles at this address. She said she found out her husband has been seeing another woman at this address and he has been keeping two of their vehicles there. He had already left before police arrived. The woman told police she was going to be removing the vehicles and had paperwork proving they belonged to her.

* * *

Police were on normal patrol on East 20th Street and stopped a Mercury SUV without headlights on. While talking to the driver, police saw marijuana roaches in the center console. Police had the driver exit the vehicle and he consented to a search of the vehicle. No other contraband was found. Police seized the contraband and turned it into CPD property to be destroyed. No charges are being filed and the driver was allowed to leave.

* * *



An anonymous woman on Derby Street called to say while she was sitting in her vehicle, two men approached her and tried to open the doors. Once she screamed and the men realized she was in the vehicle, both fled the scene. One was on foot, with white pants and a dark-colored shirt, walking towards Memorial Hospital. She said the second suspect was on a bike in gray pants. Police then searched the area and found a man matching the description on a bike in the area. He said he didn't know anything about the incident and that he was going home. The woman did not wish to speak to police and only wanted the area checked.

* * *

A man on Lake Resort Terrace reported his gun had been stolen out of his vehicle overnight. He said the vehicle should have been locked when he left it parked but there was no damage, so he's not sure how someone got in it.

* * *

A man on Moss Street told police his car was stolen a week ago from a parking lot in the area of West MLK Boulevard. He had parked his vehicle, but that his girlfriend had used the vehicle to buy groceries while he was out of town. When he returned home a few days later his vehicle was not

where he had parked it and he believed it had been stolen. He didn't call police at this time. He said he had left the vehicle in that parking lot secured with no keys in it. Then while he was on his way to his friend's house, he saw the vehicle abandoned on North Crest Road with front end damage. He had a tow truck tow the vehicle to Moss Street. He didn't call police until he spoke with his insurance company and they told him he would need a report made for them to handle the

damages. He doesn't believe that his girlfriend caused the damage, despite no keys being left in the vehicle when it was supposedly taken and the vehicle being locked and secured when he found it, with no visible damage to the ignition.

* * *

A woman on Lawson Street discovered that she had received debit cards with PIN numbers from her bank in her mail and they were notifying her that accounts had been opened with them in her name but she has never had an account with them. She said there were four or five accounts opened and she's not sure if they were done online or in person, but it's likely they were done

online. She said the bank told her that they are doing an investigation and will get back with her in 30 days to let her know what they found out. She said she called the Credit Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission and notified them as well. Also, she's not sure when the accounts were opened.

* * *

A woman with cleaning supplies said she accidently set off the alarm while cleaning a business on Hudson Road.



* * *

A man on Market Street told police a security guard told him to leave the park. He said the

security guard said he was sleep, but he said he was not asleep. The man wanted the incident documented because he believes the security guard was not treating him with respect.

* * *

An officer saw a homeless man sleeping on a table in Renaissance Park in the restroom facility near Manufacturers Road. The man said he had lost his ID somewhere in Red Bank. He had a large amount of soft drinks in a Walmart grocery cart and a bright yellow bike. He said he was staying in the area. He did not have any active warrants so police left.

* * *

Police were called to Market Street where a man was standing in a store without obvious purpose. The man told police he was looking in the trash for his cash card but could not find it.

* * *

Police were asked to check out a gray BMW sitting in a lot on Adams Road. An anonymous caller said two men were around it acting suspiciously. Police were unable to locate anyone and the vehicle was unoccupied.

* * *

A woman on Jarnigan Avenue said she and her boyfriend were in a verbal argument. She said he had been drinking and was upset about past experiences in his life. She said he broke some potted plants in the house but he never got physical with her. The officer didn't see any marks on the woman indicating she had been in a physical confrontation. The boyfriend was not there when police arrived and had left on foot. The woman spoke with her boyfriend's dad who had spoken with him and was going to pick him up and take him with him to avoid any further escalation of the situation.

* * *

A woman on Arlington Avenue said her blue 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen. She had let her stepfather use her vehicle only to drive to and from work, however he failed to return it. She said she attempted multiple times to contact him to tell him to return the vehicle but he has refused. The woman said she wants to prosecute.

* * *

A man on Gayda Lane told police his neighbor's vehicles are parked in the roadway so he is unable to park in his own driveway. The officer spoke to the neighbor who said she was unable to park in her own driveway initially because there was no space. The officer pointed out to her there was currently enough space for two vehicles to be parked in her driveway. She moved her vehicle without protest. The man was able to park his truck in his driveway once all roadway obstructions were removed.

* * *

Police responded to suspicious activity on Davenport Street. The officer spoke to a man who was sitting in a black Ford Fusion. He said he lives there. He called his girlfriend who confirmed that he lives in the residence with her. Police thanked the man for his time and left.

* * *

A cashier at Mapco on Highway 58 said a man entered the store to purchase tobacco. She asked for his ID and he became confrontational and said he did not have ID. She refused to allow him to purchase from the store and a woman customer attempted to defuse the situation and was able to get the man to leave. The cashier said she wanted the man trespassed from the store. She was only able to provide police a photo of the man's car. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

* * *

A man on Chamberlain Avenue said two men he knew were causing a disorder there. They left when he called police. Police searched the area but did not find them.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road said she had contacted a man whose motorcycle had been dumped in her front yard. The registration for the motorcycle was still inside of it so she was able to get his information to contact him. He came to the address and confirmed that the motorcycle was his. Police contacted NCIC and removed it as being stolen. He loaded the motorcycle into his pickup truck and left.

* * *

Police responded to 5595 Highway 153 on a report of a broken glass door. The officer saw the side glass door was busted out. The officer entered the building, which used to be Ruby Tuesdays but has since been abandoned. The officer searched the building and did not find anyone inside. The vandalism continued throughout the building with lamps being broken, and glass broken almost everywhere but the exterior windows. Doors were kicked in, tables broken and flipped over and there was broken glass everywhere. The officer attempted to contact the owner but was unable to get into contact with anyone. The manager of the property's office is closed for the weekend and messages were left on their voicemail. At this time there is no way to secure the door but there is nothing of value left inside.

* * *

A woman on Crestview Circle said UPS dropped her package off at the wrong address on Ridge Road. She confronted the neighbor and was able to get her package back after it was already opened and used. She said this is an ongoing thing with her mail getting dropped off at the wrong address and him opening what is not his. He said he did not see that her name was on it, only saw the "200" number on it. She wanted this documented to have a paper trail. She will contact UPS for further information.

* * *

The owner of the auto shop/salvage yard on West 33rd Street said within the past few days the catalytic converters were stolen off eight vehicles in the salvage yard. The yard is gated with barbwire, however there is one section that is not wired. Police located a flashlight under one of the vehicles and attempted to get fingerprints of the suspect. The prints were taken to property.

* * *

Employees at 6241 Perimeter Dr. said a man came in, took several items and attempted to leave the store without paying for or discarding the items. They said they spoke to the man at the front door at which point he dropped the items in the parking lot and fled in a black pickup truck.

* * *

A man on South Moore Road said right after he left his house his Blink security camera alerted him that someone was at his house. He opened the video to see his ex-girlfriend throwing his camera into her purse. He returned home to find her vandalizing his Chrysler 200. The officer saw damage to the windshield, driver's window, and rear window. There were also multiple deep scratches that appeared to be caused be a key or other small metallic object and a small dent in the driver's door. The officer saw the footage from the Blink camera and saw a white Kia Soul leaving the area in a panicked manner, driving across the grass to get away from the man. Warrants will be taken out for vandalism as well as theft.

* * *

A man was smoking a cigarette and standing in front of New Haven Baptist Church on Graysville Road. He told police he was waiting to speak with someone about obtaining a Bible and also to ask how he can become ordained. The officer stayed until someone gave him an answer and reminded him that after his question was answered he would have to leave.

* * *

Police were called to Walmart on Gunbarrel Road where they were given a photo of a suspect trying to leave the store with merchandise that had not been paid for. Store employees said the suspect was stopped and gave back the merchandise. The officer surveyed the Walmart parking lot but couldn't find the suspect.

* * *

An employee of Taco Mac on Market Street said a man was in the business and refused to leave. She said a co-worker said the man groped her inappropriately on a previous day. She said they have attempted to have the man trespassed multiple times, however he always flees the area before officers can arrive. The officer was unable to find the man.

* * *

The manager at the Holiday Inn and Suites on Broad Street said she received complaints from approximately 12 patrons from her hotel saying the Mayan Kitchen was playing music too loud. She said the unreasonably loud music continued from 3-9 p.m. The officer was also flagged down by a man who said he was a manager at the Double Tree. He said he also had continuous complaints from his patrons saying the music emanating from the business was unreasonably too loud. The officer did not hear any music from The Mayan Kitchen, leading the officer to believe the offense will not continue for the remainder of the night.

* * *

Police saw a vehicle run a stop sign at the intersection of Highland and East 40th Street. Police stopped the woman who said she did not realize she ran the stop sign. She told the officer she was coming to pick up her daughter "Mercedes" from gambling. She said people like to gamble at the address.