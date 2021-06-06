 Monday, June 7, 2021 74.0°F   light rain fog/mist patches fog   Light Rain Fog/Mist Patches Fog

Breaking News


Home On Crestview Drive Damaged By Fire Saturday Night

Sunday, June 6, 2021
- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

A home on Crestview Drive in Hixson was damaged by fire on Saturday night. The fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

At 9:05 p.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a house in the 5500 block of Crestview Drive. The residents indicated that they heard a popping noise and then the home started filling up with smoke.

While responding, one of the companies could see smoke in the distance. Engine 22 arrived on scene and found a working fire. They got a good knockdown on it, mostly containing it to the garage area. All of the firefighters on the scene continued working together to get the fire under control and fully extinguished and then they began overhaul.

The garage sustained significant damage and there was smoke damage to the rest of the house.

There were no injuries. Responding companies/agencies included: Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 16, Engine 11, Engine 22, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), EPB and HCEMS. 


June 7, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For May 31 - June 6

June 7, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

June 7, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 31 - June 6: STYLES TONY EUGENE W/M 56 OFFICER HINCH SIMPLE ASSAULT - FVA MINSHEW DAVID LEE W/M 47 OFFICER GILLELAND WARRANT CHASTAIN ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL 4015 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Walker County Arrest Report For May 31 - June 6

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 31 - June 6: STYLES TONY EUGENE W/M 56 OFFICER HINCH SIMPLE ASSAULT - FVA MINSHEW DAVID LEE W/M 47 OFFICER GILLELAND WARRANT CHASTAIN MATTHEW ALAN W/M 33 RPD OFFICER GALYON FELONY ELUDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, POSS METH, POSS MARIJUANA CLAIRE STEWART DARRIN W/M 48 OFFICER BROOME WARRANT – FTA WHITE KYLE GARRETT W/M 33 ... (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blood Assurance Needs You - And Response

My name is J.B. Gaskins and I am the president and CEO of Blood Assurance. I am honored to serve at the head of Blood Assurance and am honored to help provide blood to our area patients in need. I am writing today to say that we need our community’s help now. At the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that we would see a decline in blood donations. Many people were staying home ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Manchin Defies His Party

I enjoy life too much to attempt to keep up with all of the hogwash in Washington. Too often it's Republicans versus Democrats instead of what’s truly best for the American people and I have no respect for any elected official who joins a gang instead of being true to himself. We elect individuals for their singular stance, yet both parties are vicious towards any “family member” ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Set Off Home Run Fireworks In Sweeping 3 Regional Home Games Over The Weekend

For the fans who filled Lindsey Nelson Stadium to capacity this weekend, Tennessee put on quite a show of gratitude. The Vols staged impromptu fireworks displays throughout their NCAA baseball tournament regional. In this case, the raucous cheers and craning necks were inspired by the 10 home runs UT bashed over the three games. It was no coincidence that the homers ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Win Big In First Ever Home Match

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves welcomed North Alabama SC to the first ever women's Premier Soccer League match at the new CHI Memorial Stadium. As a thank you gift for showing up for the special occasion the Red Wolves sent NASC home with a 4-0 thumping. Before the match the question was whether the Red Wolves would score the first competitive goal in their new stadium. After ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors