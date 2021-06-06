Home On Crestview Drive Damaged By Fire Saturday Night

A home on Crestview Drive in Hixson was damaged by fire on Saturday night. The fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

At 9:05 p.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a house in the 5500 block of Crestview Drive. The residents indicated that they heard a popping noise and then the home started filling up with smoke.

While responding, one of the companies could see smoke in the distance. Engine 22 arrived on scene and found a working fire. They got a good knockdown on it, mostly containing it to the garage area. All of the firefighters on the scene continued working together to get the fire under control and fully extinguished and then they began overhaul.

The garage sustained significant damage and there was smoke damage to the rest of the house.

There were no injuries. Responding companies/agencies included: Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 16, Engine 11, Engine 22, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), EPB and HCEMS.