BROWN BRANDON KYLE W/M 36 OFFICER GILLELAND RECKLESS DRIVING, FLEEING/ATTEMPT TO ELUDE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 2ND, CROSSING GUARD LINE W/WEAPON OR DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, WILLFULL OBSTRUCTION, REMOVING/AFFIXING TAG, STRIKING FIXED OBJECT

COLEY CHAD LYNN W/M 47 OFFICER JONES POSS. OF STOLEN VEHICLE, THEFT BY BRINING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO THE STATE

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 31 - June 6:

Police Blotter: Dad, Daughter Victim Of Road Rage Attack After They Stopped For Emergency Vehicle; Pair Conked Out In Gold Chevy Say Everything Is Fine

Walker County Arrest Report For May 31 - June 6

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

A woman said she was riding in her red Land Range Rover on Brainerd Road while her father drove. They stopped around the 5300 block of Brainerd Road in order to let a fire truck and police go ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 31 - June 6: STYLES TONY EUGENE W/M 56 OFFICER HINCH SIMPLE ASSAULT - FVA MINSHEW DAVID LEE W/M 47 OFFICER GILLELAND WARRANT CHASTAIN ... (click for more)