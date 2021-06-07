Police Chief David Roddy Announces Retirement

Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) Chief David Roddy announced his retirement effective July 30, 2021 after serving with the department and for the people of Chattanooga for 26 years. He was sworn in as Chief of Police of the Chattanooga Police Department on Aug. 31, 2017.





“I believe one of the most critical aspects of making big decisions is timing, with a particular focus on professional timing, said Chief David Roddy. “I am now focusing on personal timing. The last 26 years of my life and my family's life have been connected with the Chattanooga Police Department. It's now time for that energy to go to my family and the next chapter of my life.”

Per Chattanooga City Code, Mayor Tim Kelly will appoint an interim police chief. Over the coming weeks, a transition plan will be developed that will include the process for selecting the next Chief of Police.

Officials said, "Chief David Roddy’s retirement is voluntary and his final day serving as Chattanooga’s police chief will be July 30, 2021."

During the recent mayoral and City Council campaign, candidate Dennis Clark said Tim Kelly "has already announced his police chief, which is a black female." Mr. Clark, who did not win the District 5 City Council race, said the choice would be Jerri Sutton.

A group of black leaders in a closed-door meeting with both top mayoral candidates called for the naming of a black police chief.

New Mayor Kelly afterward said he was sticking with Chief Roddy. He recently forwarded to the City Council several confirmations, including David Roddy as police chief.





During his tenure with the CPD, David Roddy has served as chief, acting chief, chief of staff, and captain of multiple divisions along with many years in Patrol, Narcotics, and Gang Investigations. He also served 14 years on the department’s SWAT team, much of that time as the team’s commander.





A release from the Police Department said, "Through Chief Roddy’s leadership, the Chattanooga Police Department has developed a strong youth engagement platform as well as authentic relationships with members of the community. He collaborated with Unum, YCAP, PlayCore, UTC, Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and many other businesses and nonprofits to help enrich the lives and opportunities for at-risk youth in Chattanooga. Roddy has also created occasions for CPD Officers, kids, and other community members to engage in more relaxed settings through the School Liaison Program, Handle with Care, and Front Porch Lineups. He is a certified Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) trainer and is credited with bringing ACEs training to every CPD Officer through annual in-service.





"Chief Roddy was instrumental in the implementation of the Enhancement Law Enforcement Response to Victims (ELERV) Grant awarded to CPD in October, 2015. Because of his work with the ELERV Grant and his tremendous support of victims, Chief Roddy was nominated to join the IACP’s Victim Services Committee in the Spring of 2017. Chief Roddy also serves on committees/boards for the following:

ATF Crime Gun Innovation Council

Regional Health Council

Leadership Tennessee

Boys and Girls Club of Chattanooga

City of Chattanooga Wellness Committee

Serving Marriages





"Chief Roddy has received numerous community, department, and state level recognitions and accolades for community relations, leadership, heroism, and team building accomplishments. He holds the distinction of being the only officer from the CPD to graduate from the FBI National Executive Institute, an intensive training program for chief executive officers of the nation‘s largest municipal, county, and state law enforcement organizations. Chief Roddy is also a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, the Leadership of Chattanooga program, and many executive level law enforcement development courses."



