Police Chief David Roddy Announces Retirement

Monday, June 7, 2021

Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) Chief David Roddy announced his retirement effective July 30, 2021 after serving with the department and for the people of Chattanooga for 26 years.

He was sworn in as Chief of Police of the Chattanooga Police Department on Aug. 31, 2017. 

I believe one of the most critical aspects of making big decisions is timing, with a particular focus on professional timing, said Chief David Roddy. “I am now focusing on personal timing. The last 26 years of my life and my family's life have been connected with the Chattanooga Police Department. It's now time for that energy to go to my family and the next chapter of my life.”

 

Per Chattanooga City Code, Mayor Tim Kelly will appoint an interim police chief. Over the coming weeks, a transition plan will be developed that will include the process for selecting the next Chief of Police.

 

Officials said, "Chief David Roddy’s retirement is voluntary and his final day serving as Chattanooga’s police chief will be July 30, 2021." 

 

During the recent mayoral and City Council campaign, candidate Dennis Clark said Tim Kelly "has already announced his police chief, which is a black female." Mr. Clark, who did not win the District 5 City Council race, said the choice would be Jerri Sutton. 

 

A group of black leaders in a closed-door meeting with both top mayoral candidates called for the naming of a black police chief.

 

New Mayor Kelly afterward said he was sticking with Chief Roddy. He recently forwarded to the City Council several confirmations, including David Roddy as police chief.

During his tenure with the CPD, David Roddy has served as chief, acting chief, chief of staff, and captain of multiple divisions along with many years in Patrol, Narcotics, and Gang Investigations. He also served 14 years on the department’s SWAT team, much of that time as the team’s commander.

A release from the Police Department said, "Through Chief Roddy’s leadership, the Chattanooga Police Department has developed a strong youth engagement platform as well as authentic relationships with members of the community. He collaborated with Unum, YCAP, PlayCore, UTC, Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and many other businesses and nonprofits to help enrich the lives and opportunities for at-risk youth in Chattanooga. Roddy has also created occasions for CPD Officers, kids, and other community members to engage in more relaxed settings through the School Liaison Program, Handle with Care, and Front Porch Lineups. He is a certified Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) trainer and is credited with bringing ACEs training to every CPD Officer through annual in-service. 

"Chief Roddy was instrumental in the implementation of the Enhancement Law Enforcement Response to Victims (ELERV) Grant awarded to CPD in October, 2015. Because of his work with the ELERV Grant and his tremendous support of victims, Chief Roddy was nominated to join the IACP’s Victim Services Committee in the Spring of 2017. Chief Roddy also serves on committees/boards for the following:

  • ATF Crime Gun Innovation Council

  • Regional Health Council

  • Leadership Tennessee

  • Boys and Girls Club of Chattanooga

  • City of Chattanooga Wellness Committee

  • Serving Marriages

"Chief Roddy has received numerous community, department, and state level recognitions and accolades for community relations, leadership, heroism, and team building accomplishments. He holds the distinction of being the only officer from the CPD to graduate from the FBI National Executive Institute, an intensive training program for chief executive officers of the nation‘s largest municipal, county, and state law enforcement organizations. Chief Roddy is also a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, the Leadership of Chattanooga program, and many executive level law enforcement development courses." 


  


June 7, 2021

Police Blotter: Dad, Daughter Victim Of Road Rage Attack After They Stopped For Emergency Vehicle; Pair Conked Out In Gold Chevy Say Everything Is Fine

June 7, 2021

Raines Leads Police On High-Speed Chase That Ends With P.I.T. Maneuver

June 7, 2021

Several COVID Vaccination Events Planned For This Week


A woman said she was riding in her red Land Range Rover on Brainerd Road while her father drove. They stopped around the 5300 block of Brainerd Road in order to let a fire truck and police go ... (click for more)

Police responded to a disorder on Sunday, and while en route dispatch advised the suspect had left the scene and was driving toward Retro Hughes Road in a white SUV. Police said that while on Back Valley Road, a white SUV with no tag drove past them. Police turned their car around and turned their flashing lights on.

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering several Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.



Blood Assurance Needs You - And Response

My name is J.B. Gaskins and I am the president and CEO of Blood Assurance. I am honored to serve at the head of Blood Assurance and am honored to help provide blood to our area patients in need. I am writing today to say that we need our community's help now. At the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that we would see a decline in blood donations. Many people were staying home and social distancing.

Roy Exum: Manchin Defies His Party

I enjoy life too much to attempt to keep up with all of the hogwash in Washington. Too often it's Republicans versus Democrats instead of what's truly best for the American people and I have no respect for any elected official who joins a gang instead of being true to himself. We elect individuals for their singular stance, yet both parties are vicious towards any "family member" who dares to think independently.

Dan Fleser: Vols Set Off Home Run Fireworks In Sweeping 3 Regional Home Games Over The Weekend

For the fans who filled Lindsey Nelson Stadium to capacity this weekend, Tennessee put on quite a show of gratitude. The Vols staged impromptu fireworks displays throughout their NCAA baseball tournament regional. In this case, the raucous cheers and craning necks were inspired by the 10 home runs UT bashed over the three games.

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Win Big In First Ever Home Match

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves welcomed North Alabama SC to the first ever women's Premier Soccer League match at the new CHI Memorial Stadium. As a thank you gift for showing up for the special occasion the Red Wolves sent NASC home with a 4-0 thumping. Before the match the question was whether the Red Wolves would score the first competitive goal in their new stadium.


