Police Blotter: Dad, Daughter Victim Of Road Rage Attack After They Stopped For Emergency Vehicle; Pair Conked Out In Gold Chevy Say Everything Is Fine

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Prosecutors Say Judge Collier Should Not Step Aside In Pilot Fraud Case Retrial

A woman said she was riding in her red Land Range Rover on Brainerd Road while her father drove. They stopped around the 5300 block of Brainerd Road in order to let a fire truck and police go ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)