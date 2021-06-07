June 7, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Prosecutors said Judge Curtis Collier should not recuse himself from a retrial of the Pilot Flying J fraud case.
Former Pilot president Mark Hazelwood earlier said Judge Collier is biased ... (click for more)
A woman said she was riding in her red Land Range Rover on Brainerd Road while her father drove. They stopped around the 5300 block of Brainerd Road in order to let a fire truck and police go by. At this point, a gray VW SUV started to honk at them. The woman said her father could not move because the fire and police were coming through. He threw up his hands inside the car, telling ... (click for more)
My name is J.B. Gaskins and I am the president and CEO of Blood Assurance. I am honored to serve at the head of Blood Assurance and am honored to help provide blood to our area patients in need. I am writing today to say that we need our community’s help now.
At the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that we would see a decline in blood donations. Many people were staying home ... (click for more)
I enjoy life too much to attempt to keep up with all of the hogwash in Washington. Too often it's Republicans versus Democrats instead of what’s truly best for the American people and I have no respect for any elected official who joins a gang instead of being true to himself. We elect individuals for their singular stance, yet both parties are vicious towards any “family member” ... (click for more)
For the fans who filled Lindsey Nelson Stadium to capacity this weekend, Tennessee put on quite a show of gratitude.
The Vols staged impromptu fireworks displays throughout their NCAA baseball tournament regional. In this case, the raucous cheers and craning necks were inspired by the 10 home runs UT bashed over the three games.
It was no coincidence that the homers ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves welcomed North Alabama SC to the first ever women's Premier Soccer League match at the new CHI Memorial Stadium. As a thank you gift for showing up for the special occasion the Red Wolves sent NASC home with a 4-0 thumping.
Before the match the question was whether the Red Wolves would score the first competitive goal in their new stadium. After ... (click for more)