2 Youths, 16, Are Arrested For Murder Of 47-year-old Ralph Smith At The Circle K On Highway 58

Chattanooga Police have arrested two juvenile suspects in connection to the May 10 homicide of 47-year-old Ralph Smith at the Circle K on Highway 58.





Both suspects are 16-year-old males.

One suspect is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. The other suspect is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery. and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both suspects are in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

On May 10 at approximately 4:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to 4858 Highway 58 on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they were able to capture security camera video connected with the crime.