2 Youths, 16, Are Arrested For Murder Of 47-year-old Ralph Smith At The Circle K On Highway 58

Chattanooga Police have arrested two juvenile suspects in connection to the May 10 homicide of 47-year-old Ralph Smith at the Circle K on Highway 58.

Both suspects are 16-year-old males.
 
One suspect is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. The other suspect is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery. and unlawful possession of a firearm.
 
Both suspects are in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
 
On May 10 at approximately 4:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to 4858 Highway 58 on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival officers located a man party suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.
 
Police said they were able to capture security camera video connected with the crime.

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 7 More Cases

Georgia Has 25 More Deaths From COVID And 280 New Cases

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 7 More Cases

Hamilton County had seven new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,256. There has been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 504 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,551, which is 98 percent, and there are 201 active cases. There are 28 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 25 More Deaths From COVID And 280 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 25 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,214. There are 280 new cases, as that total reaches 898,115 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 64,122, which is an increase of 67 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,879 cases, ... (click for more)

Hire New Police Chief From Within - And Response (2)

This will be the first of many questionable decisions in what I anticipate will be an agonizing four years of Tim Kelly‘s liberal tenure. One thing I have learned in the span of my life is that hiring from within when seeking a qualified applicant for an important job like police chief is the best way for a candidate to hit the ground running. Hiring from outside is almost always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘The Gutmann Letter’

As a typical crowd of eager workers streamed into New York City on a Monday, people were surprised to see “billboard trucks” parked in front of some of the most elite and expensive prep schools in the Big Apple. The huge signs were doubtlessly triggered by “The Guttman Letter,” a defiant answer to the “Critical Race Theory” craze, part of “a new orthodoxy that has emerged at our ... (click for more)

CFC Aiming To Take 6 Points Away From Couple Of California Teams

Chattanooga FC has a chance to take six points away from a pair of California teams this week when they play Los Angeles Force on Wednesday and San Diego 1904 FC on Saturday. CFC rebounded from a scoreless home draw against Maryland with a 2-0 win over New Amsterdam on Saturday, and the return of a couple of their many injured players played a key role. Winger James Kasak notched ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves To Join W League

The United Soccer League (USL) unveiled today the start of a new era for the USL W League, which will begin play in 2022 and provide an elite pre-professional pathway for women looking to build their careers both on and off the pitch. The W League founding members include eight clubs from the USL Championship, League One, League Two, and an expansion club, one of which being ... (click for more)


