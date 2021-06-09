Police Blotter: Police Interact With Desolate Ones Motorcycle Club; Intoxicated Man Found Fagan Street Home To His Liking

An officer was called to River Street for loud motorcycles driving recklessly. Approximately 10 minutes earlier the officer had seen a black motorcycle with red underglow speeding while doing a wheelie southbound on Hixson Pike towards Barton Avenue. The officer then got out with two men next to two motorcycles under the Market Street Bridge. Neither motorcycle matched the motorcycle the officer had previously seen. Neither man wanted to provide an ID.

Later that evening the same officer saw a group of approximately 15 motorcycles pass through under the Market Street Bridge in Coolidge Park while conducting a consensual encounter. The officer approached the group of motorcycles and with them were a group of men and women wearing motorcycle jackets that had "Desolate Ones" written on them in yellow lettering. One of the people did hand over a TN ID. He said the Desolate Ones is a motorcycle club in Chattanooga. He did not have any active warrants.

A man on Rossville Boulevard said someone cut out the catalytic converter off two of his company vehicles. He wasn't sure when it happened.

The property owner of Citico on Highway 153 called police to ask them to remove a man in a green van parked behind the gas station. Police spoke to him and he left.

Police were called to 1201 Riverfront Parkway where they spoke with the driver and owner of Ross Logistics LLC. The driver said he was dropping off USPS vehicles and had to remove an Infiniti FX45 from the trailer. While off-loading USPS vehicles he removed the Infiniti from the trailer. When it came time to place the vehicle back onto the trailer the vehicle would not start. He said he saw a roll back truck bearing the name Downtown Automotive off-loading USPS trucks also. He asked the man if he could assist him with getting the vehicle back onto the trailer, and was told he would meet him over by the vehicle in a minute. The second man and another man arrived and began to assist. The first man said the two men loaded the vehicle up onto the roll back and maneuvered it to the back of the trailer. They told the first man's son to get into the driver seat and let off the brake. Before telling the son what to do, the first man said the second man told him to let the chains go so that the vehicle could be backed onto the trailer. He said he never said this and the trailer was up and shouldn’t have been and that the chains were never in place and he was just helping the first man out. The second man said there was never an agreed upon price and that he was just helping the first man. The owner of the vehicle was notified and the owner said he paid around $3,500 for the vehicle. The damage to the vehicle appeared to be more than $400 as the back glass and trunk area were damaged. Police explained to the men that at this time a report was being made and that insurance companies can be contacted if need be.

A person stole three hover boards and other unknown merchandise from Walmart on Gunbarrel Road. Police got a photo of the suspect and surveyed the parking lot trying to find the suspect but was unable to identify anyone matching the description.

A woman on Redlands Drive said her husband was drunk and was arguing with her and daughter. She said her daughter had left for the night prior to police arrival and that she was going to bed so there shouldn't be any more arguing.

A man who works and lives on East 26th Street that houses homeless people who need a place to

stay said he was having problems with one of the men there. The officer spoke to the man who said he was unable to sleep without his prescribed medication. The officer gave him ample time to acquire his medication but he was unable to. The man who called said he wanted the man to leave and not come back. Officers arranged for a taxi to come to pick him up.

A woman on Market Street showed police where someone had thrown a brick through her driver-side window and against the driver's door. She explained that she parked her vehicle at the AAA parking overnight and when she came back to get the vehicle she saw the damage.

A man said he had been driving on Shallowford Road near North Moore Road when a man in a white Chevy Avalanche had gotten into a road rage incident with him. He said the other driver brandished a firearm and then grabbed a baseball bat and displayed it. The man showed a cellphone video of him exiting his vehicle and approaching his car, all the while cursing and yelling. The first man re-entered his vehicle then drove away. It could not be determined that a weapon was actually involved and the other driver had left the area before police arrived.

A woman on East 10th Street said there was a homeless person's tent sitting in her neighbor's yard and she wanted it removed. Police told her they couldn't move the tent but that if the owner wished for it to be removed they could stand by while they did so. Police checked the tent but no one was inside. Later that morning police returned and spoke to the homeowner who said she wished for the homeless camp in her back yard to be removed but could not afford a dumpster. Police examined the homeless camp and saw a tent, tarps, chairs, pallets and miscellaneous trash. Police contacted the mayor's office about the matter to see if they would be able to assist her in removing the items. She said she would be able to take care of the matter or pay someone to remove the items. Police asked her to call back if anyone showed back up to her property.

A man on St. Elmo Avenue called to say he bought a piece of property from another man's mom. He told police that he writes checks to the man to pick up at his house as payment for the property. He told police that he noticed sometime earlier this week that his bank statements have had more than one check being cashed by the man. He believes the man would grab blank checks when he picked up the check from the house and fill them out to cash. He said he will get in touch with his bank to claim these as fraud. Police contacted the Fraud Division but due to the man not witnessing these claims or having enough information about the suspect, no further action can be taken. The next day he called back to tell police that he had found more checks that the man had cashed from a different bank account. The new total amount taken is $14,500.

Police found a red 2014 Ford Fusion abandoned without keys on 17th Avenue. Police had dispatch confirm the plate and it came back as stolen from Murfreesboro. Police had the vehicle towed to

Mosteller's Towing for safe keeping until the owner can make arrangements to get the car.

A woman on Chula Vista Drive called police to say she noticed some scratches on the driver's side of her car from the front to the back. She said it looks as if someone keyed the car and that it happened a few days ago.

A man told police he used to work for High Tech Transmissions on Brainerd Road and entered a deal with the manager to purchase a black Infinity G-37. He doesn't have the bill of sale or any type of written agreement, and now the manager wants the vehicle. Police told him that he might need to speak with the manager one on one and try to work out the situation. He said he is making payments on the vehicle and needed it documented. Police stated they would make a report,

A man on Lee Highway told police he was taking a nap while waiting for the bus. He was asleep under trees and it made people concerned. He told police that he would find a better location to nap.

A woman who works in a store at 6231 Perimeter Dr. told police two women in their 20s walked in and put a whole bunch of items in their salon basket and then left. She was unaware of how much stuff was taken because they took items from the back and ran out. She said it was boxed items so possibly could have been hair blow dryers.

A woman on Joiner Road said someone was dumping trash outside of her home. Officers saw what she was talking about. Officers spoke with the residents behind her home and no one said they were the ones dumping trash in her back yard.

A man and woman were in a verbal argument at a motel at 1914 Gunbarrel Road. Officers spoke with them and motel management decided to have both of them leave the property. The man's father came and picked up both the man and woman.

The shift manager at McDonald's on Gunbarrel Road said an employee, "Mark", showed up and appeared to be drunk so the general manager told him to leave and he began to cause a disorder with her. When police arrived "Mark" had left and the manager said she wanted him trespassed from the business but police were unable to locate "Mark".

A woman at a gas station at 4833 Bonny Oaks Dr. said she paid for fuel in cash but the pump did not turn on. Police spoke with the cashier who said the woman entered the store and paid $20 in cash for fuel on pump 5. The cashier said she placed a $20 sell on pump 5 and $20 in fuel was dispensed. The cashier said if the woman did not get the fuel then someone else was at the gas pump at the time she paid for the fuel. Police told the woman she would have to file a complaint with the company.

A woman on Florida Avenue said someone rummaged through their 2001 Ford F250 sometime during the night. She said they don't leave valuables in their vehicles so nothing was stolen. She said that she found a neighbor's credit card on the ground beside the truck. She requested extra patrol. A watch list was created.

Police were called to Fagan Street where a highly intoxicated man was sitting on a front porch. He mistook this residence as his own. Police took him home, which was down the street.