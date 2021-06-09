Sharpe Recommends That County Do Away With SRO Program; Cover All 75 Schools With SSOs

County Commissioner David Sharpe is recommending that some $3.2 million now being budgeted by the Sheriff's Office for School Resource Officers (SROs) be given to the County Schools, along with about $1 million more, so that all 75 county schools can be covered with School Safety Officers (SSOs).

SROs are more expensive and have additional roles, including mentoring students.

SSOs are often retired police officers who function as "security guards" at the schools.

Sheriff Jim Hammond said it has been difficult to hire and retain School Resource Officers.

Even though the Commission has budgeted for more SROs, there are only close to 40 or so in the Hamilton County school system at the moment. Commissioner Sharpe asked Sheriff Hammond about the number of SROs in the county schools, and asked if they are a priority.

“I have to give first allegiance to keeping people safe from the people locked up in the jail,” Sheriff Hammond said. He said that SROs are a priority after this. In some cases, SROs are pulled off campuses to perform needed sheriff duties.

Commissioner Sharpe asked if there was a certain number of SROs that the Sheriff's Office could commit to schools in Hamilton County. Sheriff Hammond said he wished he could guarantee the number of SROs, but like every other aspect of law enforcement, there are shortages.

“I am committed to putting as many of the needed SROs as I can into the schools,” Sheriff Hammond said. “But we just don’t know if we can.”

Commissioner Sharpe said he did not see any trends moving in a way that would allow law enforcement to fill these vacancies. Sheriff Hammond said he believes the country is beginning to shift toward seeing law enforcement in a more positive light, and that there are some who are still interested in a career in law enforcement. But he said it is a difficult time for law enforcement nationwide.

“So what you’re saying is that there are a lot of hurdles to fill these positions, and it’s just difficult to do it,” Commissioner Sharpe said. “Thank you very much.”

Commissioners were told they could recommend that any supplement for SSOs given to the county schools be used for that purpose, but that the School Board could actually use the money for any purpose.

Sheriff Hammond said around 60 positions are unfilled across the department, not counting SROs.

“Getting out of it (SRO program) would certainly take some pressure off me,” Sheriff Hammond said. “But then again, they tell me in the public that they want SROs, not SSOs.”



New commissioner and school board member Steve Highlander said covering all schools is of the highest importance. He said he is for “whatever it takes to have every child in the schools to have an officer to protect them.”

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor said the Commission could discuss the topic, but could not vote on it since it was in an agenda session.

Chairman Chip Baker said the matter will be taken up next Wednesday.