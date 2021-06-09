 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Say Homeless Man Bought Shotgun Shells, Killed Man At Peeples Street Camp

Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Derrick Harvey
Derrick Harvey
Chattanooga Police said a homeless man bought shotgun shells and then shot and killed another man at a homeless camp on Peeples Street.
 
Derrick Harvey, 26, is charged with criminal homicide and being a felon in possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
 
The victim was identified as Tracy Freeman, 51.
 
On Monday at approximately 7:13 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1200 block of Peeples Street on a shots fired call.
 
Officers located the victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene. Investigators learned that the victim may have been in a verbal altercation with another person prior to the shooting.
 
It was noted that the victim was shot with a shotgun.
 
Multiple witnesses said "Parlay" was the shooter. "Parlay" was later identified as Harvey.
 
After a search warrant was issued on Harvey's tent, multiple gunshot shells were found inside. There was also a receipt showing the 12-gauge shells had been bought from Academy Sports.
 
Surveillance video was obtained showing Harvey buying the 12-gauge shells from Academy.  Police said the shells found in the tent are consistent with the ammunition used to kill the victim.
 
Harvey admitted staying in the tent where witnesses said the shot came from, but he denied any part in a homicide. 
 
Harvey was arrested on Tuesday and was taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.
 




June 9, 2021

Police Blotter: Police Interact With Desolate Ones Motorcycle Club; Intoxicated Man Found Fagan Street Home To His Liking

June 9, 2021

Police Say Homeless Man Bought Shotgun Shells, Killed Man At Peeples Street Camp

June 9, 2021

Sharpe Recommends That County Do Away With SRO Program; Cover All 75 Schools With SSOs


An officer was called to River Street for loud motorcycles driving recklessly. Approximately 10 minutes earlier the officer had seen a black motorcycle with red underglow speeding while doing ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police said a homeless man bought shotgun shells and then shot and killed another man at a homeless camp on Peeples Street. Derrick Harvey, 26, is charged with criminal homicide ... (click for more)

County Commissioner David Sharpe is recommending that some $3.2 million now being budgeted by the Sheriff's Office for School Resource Officers (SROs) be given to the County Schools, along with ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Police Interact With Desolate Ones Motorcycle Club; Intoxicated Man Found Fagan Street Home To His Liking

An officer was called to River Street for loud motorcycles driving recklessly. Approximately 10 minutes earlier the officer had seen a black motorcycle with red underglow speeding while doing a wheelie southbound on Hixson Pike towards Barton Avenue. The officer then got out with two men next to two motorcycles under the Market Street Bridge. Neither motorcycle matched the motorcycle ... (click for more)

Police Say Homeless Man Bought Shotgun Shells, Killed Man At Peeples Street Camp

Chattanooga Police said a homeless man bought shotgun shells and then shot and killed another man at a homeless camp on Peeples Street. Derrick Harvey, 26, is charged with criminal homicide and being a felon in possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. The victim was identified as Tracy Freeman, 51. On Monday at approximately 7:13 a.m., Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hire New Police Chief From Within - And Response (2)

This will be the first of many questionable decisions in what I anticipate will be an agonizing four years of Tim Kelly‘s liberal tenure. One thing I have learned in the span of my life is that hiring from within when seeking a qualified applicant for an important job like police chief is the best way for a candidate to hit the ground running. Hiring from outside is almost always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It's Happening Here

Even though the Critical Race Theory has been banned from being taught in Tennessee and a growing number of other states, the liberal infusion into school faculties and several entire school districts is a growing cause for concern. It appears the Marxist theory is based solely on one’s skin color. Thus, white people are the oppressors and anyone who is not white is the oppressed. ... (click for more)

Sports

1 of 9,113 Blue Wahoos Wallop Lookouts 9-3 - Game Called in 7th Because of Rain

Lookouts catcher Chuckie Robinson was standing on first after a nice single into right. Trailing by seven runs, he wanted to be a spark for his team and tried to show off his speed. But instead of taking second, the opposing pitcher made a quick throw to first and picked Robinson off before he even had a chance to really make a break down the basepaths. It was that kind of night ... (click for more)

Tim Priest Concludes Career As Vols Football Analyst; His Replacement Is Pat Ryan

After a 22-year career that includes 274 University of Tennessee football games, 14 bowl games and three SEC Championship games, Vol Radio Network football color analyst Tim Priest has decided to step away from the broadcast booth in order to spend more time watching his grandchildren's athletic exploits. "For the last 22 years, I have had the privilege and honor of being ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors