Police Say Homeless Man Bought Shotgun Shells, Killed Man At Peeples Street Camp

Chattanooga Police said a homeless man bought shotgun shells and then shot and killed another man at a homeless camp on Peeples Street.

Derrick Harvey, 26, is charged with criminal homicide and being a felon in possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

The victim was identified as Tracy Freeman, 51.

On Monday at approximately 7:13 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1200 block of Peeples Street on a shots fired call.

Officers located the victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene. Investigators learned that the victim may have been in a verbal altercation with another person prior to the shooting.

It was noted that the victim was shot with a shotgun.

Multiple witnesses said "Parlay" was the shooter. "Parlay" was later identified as Harvey.

After a search warrant was issued on Harvey's tent, multiple gunshot shells were found inside. There was also a receipt showing the 12-gauge shells had been bought from Academy Sports.

Surveillance video was obtained showing Harvey buying the 12-gauge shells from Academy. Police said the shells found in the tent are consistent with the ammunition used to kill the victim.

Harvey admitted staying in the tent where witnesses said the shot came from, but he denied any part in a homicide.

Harvey was arrested on Tuesday and was taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.







