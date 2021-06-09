Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 11 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2 More Deaths

 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Hamilton County had 11 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,267. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 504 in the county. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,575, which is 98 percent, and there are 188 active cases. 

There are 28 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive Care Units. One more is hospitalized with a suspected case of COVID. There are nine Hamilton County inpatients. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 864,583 on Wednesday with 199 new cases. There have been two more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,494 State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 350 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 16 fewer than on Tuesday. Testing numbers are above 8.047 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 849,385, which is 98 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,192 cases; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  15,235 cases, up 6; 153 deaths

Grundy County: 1,798 cases; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,168 cases, up 1; 47 deaths

Meigs County: 1,414 cases, up 1; 25 deaths

Polk County: 2,109 cases; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 4,383 cases, up 1; 74 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,740 cases; 29 deaths

Knox County: 51,741 cases, up 18; 641 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 90,306 cases, up 10; 953 deaths, down 1

Shelby County: 97,991 cases, up 27; 1,670 deaths, down 1


Steve Highlander Is Compromise Candidate For County Commission District 9 Seat

County School Board member Steve Highlander was voted in as the next County Commissioner for District 9. He replaces the exiting Chester Bankston, who left the district for Florida a few weeks ago. The commissioners voted last week. However, neither Dean Moorhouse or Shannon Stephenson was able to get the needed five votes. This week, Commissioner Katherlyn Geter had to miss ... (click for more)

Cleveland Receives Recreation $500,000 Grant For New Park

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Wednesday announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the city of Cleveland for developing a new park. The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 ... (click for more)

