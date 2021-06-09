Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 11 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 11 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,267. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 504 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,575, which is 98 percent, and there are 188 active cases.

There are 28 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive Care Units. One more is hospitalized with a suspected case of COVID. There are nine Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 864,583 on Wednesday with 199 new cases. There have been two more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,494 State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 350 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 16 fewer than on Tuesday. Testing numbers are above 8.047 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 849,385, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,192 cases; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,235 cases, up 6; 153 deaths



Grundy County: 1,798 cases; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,168 cases, up 1; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,414 cases, up 1; 25 deaths



Polk County: 2,109 cases; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 4,383 cases, up 1; 74 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,740 cases; 29 deaths



Knox County: 51,741 cases, up 18; 641 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 90,306 cases, up 10; 953 deaths, down 1



Shelby County: 97,991 cases, up 27; 1,670 deaths, down 1