Cleveland Receives $500,000 Recreation Grant For New Park

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Wednesday announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the city of Cleveland for developing a new park.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program.

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”



The grant for Cleveland is for the development of the Candies Creek Park in the West Cleveland area. The area is currently unserved by a nearby park, and a proposed park would include the construction of a 16,500 square foot playground compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a 32x100 foot ADA pavilion with restrooms, a 160x280 foot fishing pond, a park entrance, and parking lot.

“The park that will result from these funds will bring the community together and provide great value to citizens and visitors alike and encourage outdoor activities,” Senator Mike Bell, R-Riceville, said. “I look forward to the completion of Candies Creek Park and congratulate our local officials who submitted a successful application for this grant.”

“This grant is tremendous news for Cleveland,” Senator Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, said. “Local parks are great places for our citizens to exercise, improve their quality of life, relax and enjoy Cleveland’s scenic beauty. I appreciate the work of local officials who were instrumental in securing these funds which will greatly benefit the community.”

In a joint statement, Rep. Dan Howell, R-Cleveland, and Rep. Mark Hall, R-Cleveland, said, “This grant will go a long way in adding value to our community and creating a space for all Cleveland residents to use and enjoy. We appreciate the work of our state and local leaders to secure these funds and look forward to visiting the Candies Creek Park very soon.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities.