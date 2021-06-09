 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Reservations Being Taken For New 6-Story Luxury Condo Tower At Site Of Fehn's Restaurant

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Reservations are being taken for a new six-story, 48-unit luxury condominium complex on the Northshore.

It will be at the site of the old Fehn's Restaurant at 600 River St. by the Veterans Bridge on the Northshore. 

Officials said all the units at The Fehn at River Street will face the Tennessee River with views of Bluff View, downtown and Lookout Mountain beyond.

It will have a 100-degree lawn that descends to the river's edge 20 feet below.

The project was designed by local architects Hefferlin and Kronenberg.

Officials said the property will be raised five feet above River Street to be above the flood plain. The entire property will be fenced and gated. 

There will underground parking with 38 spaces as well as 72 spaces in a landscaped motor court in front of the building.

Included will be a roof terrace capable of accommodating several gatherings at the same time. 

The building is two buildings joined together with separate elevator cores for the east and west sides. Each core has two elevators and a stair. 

There are 44 two-bedroom units, two 3-bedroom units and two 1-bedroom unit. 

It will have a 1,000-square-foot swimming pool and a fire pit.

Unit square footages range from 1,230 ($850,000) to 2,579.

Sections include The Hamilton, The Walker, The Marian and The Dade.

A residential project at the site has been under discussion for the past two decades.

 

 


June 9, 2021

Steve Highlander Is Compromise Candidate For County Commission District 9 Seat

June 9, 2021

Cleveland Receives Recreation $500,000 Grant For New Park

June 9, 2021

Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 11 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2 More Deaths


County School Board member Steve Highlander was voted in as the next County Commissioner for District 9. He replaces the exiting Chester Bankston, who left the district for Florida a few weeks

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Wednesday announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the city of Cleveland for developing a new park. The grant is part

Hamilton County had 11 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,267. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 504 in the county. The number



