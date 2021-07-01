 Thursday, July 1, 2021 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Linda Sherwood, Of Dalton, Convicted Of Molesting Child

Thursday, July 1, 2021

A Dalton woman was convicted of four counts of sexual abuse of a child Wednesday in Murray County Superior Court. 

Linda Sherwood, 46, and formerly of 515 Parkside Place, apartment 7, was convicted of two counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of aggravated child molestation.  A Murray County jury of eight men and four women found Sherwood guilty after 30 minutes of deliberation before Senior Judge Larry Salmon of Rome Wednesday afternoon.  Due to the Covid trial backlog, the four Superior Court Judges for the Conasauga Circuit added three additional trial weeks in June and July following the two weeks normally held in June.  This was the first of those weeks and Judge Salmon was brought in to preside.  Trials will resume on the weeks of July 12 and July 19 with Senior Judge Jack Partain expected to preside over those week.  
 
The prosecution was represented by Assistant District Attorney Ben Kenemer and Kenemer was assisted at trial by Special Agent Eric White of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Ms. Sherwood was represented at trial by Elise Williard of the Public Defender's Office.  Mr. Kenemer presented a total of six witnesses and presented one exhibit:  the victim’s Greenhouse interview video.  Numerous witnesses from the Greenhouse child advocacy center testified concerning their investigation into the allegations presented to them by Agent White. Mr. Kenemer singled out the testimony of a therapist from the Greenhouse as being instrumental in the jury reaching their verdict.  "Certainly one of the greatest challenges that we face in presenting child abuse cases is having people relate to and understand a young person who has suffered severe trauma from being sexually abused.  The Greenhouse counselor in this case assisted the jury in understanding how this specific child processed the trauma she suffered and how that came out in the Greenhouse interview that was played for the jury."
 
Ms. Williard called three witnesses to testify for Ms. Sherwood, one of which testified via a Zoom video conference. During the pandemic judges have permitted some witnesses to testify via Zoom and Judge Salmon decided to let the witness testify given that she had a recent surgery and could not make it to the courthouse.  Ms. Sherwood elected to remain silent and did not testify in her own defense.
 
Judge Salmon set sentencing for Aug. 25 and a presentence investigation was ordered to be completed by the Department of Community Supervision (formerly State Probation).  Ms. Sherwood was in custody before trial since her arrest on July 1, 2019, and will remain in custody until sentencing. Ms. Sherwood faces up to life in prison on the two aggravated counts and up to 20 years on each on the child molestation counts.


July 1, 2021

Georgia Has 10 New Coronavirus Deaths, 361 New Cases

July 1, 2021

Gregory Ward Of Dalton Convicted On 7th Felony

July 1, 2021

Linda Sherwood, Of Dalton, Convicted Of Molesting Child


Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 10 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,503. There are 361 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)

A Whitfield County jury yesterday found Gregory Lamar Ward, 60, formerly of 809 Heritage Circle, Dalton, guilty of family violence battery, a felony due to his prior history of domestic violence ... (click for more)

A Dalton woman was convicted of four counts of sexual abuse of a child Wednesday in Murray County Superior Court. Linda Sherwood, 46, and formerly of 515 Parkside Place, apartment 7, was convicted ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 10 New Coronavirus Deaths, 361 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 10 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,503. There are 361 new cases, as that total reaches 903,732 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 65,086, which is an increase of 38 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,902 cases, ... (click for more)

Gregory Ward Of Dalton Convicted On 7th Felony

A Whitfield County jury yesterday found Gregory Lamar Ward, 60, formerly of 809 Heritage Circle, Dalton, guilty of family violence battery, a felony due to his prior history of domestic violence and his seventh felony overall since first felony conviction in 1978. Ward had been arrested 60 times in the past 42 years prior to his Sept. 28, 2020 arrest in the current case. Superior ... (click for more)

Opinion

Let's Remember 4th Of July Rules For Flying The Flag

Patriotic Americans still fly Old Glory on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and several other dates proclaimed by the President of the United States, the birthdays of states and on state holidays. In spite of the fact that millions of Americans have died in support of the banner, its continued existence has not been without controversy. In 1989, in response to a Supreme Court ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This July

In what appears will be a broiling July and August, it is reassuring our water tables for the first half of the year are over three inches of what is normal after six months of 2021. Our West in the United States is under severe drought and the oppressing heat is at a record worst in the Pacific Northeast. Half a dozen have died as temps are 100-plus in Portland and Seattle. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Win First Two At Birmingham; Take Lead In Southern League Standings

Graham Ashcraft has yet to allow a run with Chattanooga, and extended his scoreless streak to 14 consecutive innings (with a deGrom-ian 5 combined hits allowed in those two games). His only blemish was four allowed walks in five innings of work in his Tuesday start. No Baron crossed home plate though, as Ashcraft, Hector Perez, and Eddy Demurias combined to shutout Birmingham. ... (click for more)

Lee University Names Reilly Rogers As Coordinator Of Athletic Communications

The Lee University Athletic Department is pleased to announce the hiring of Reily Rogers as the Coordinator of Athletic Communications. Rogers graduated from Lee in May with a degree in Public Relations and will oversee the creative content side of the department. While a student, Rogers was a triple jumper on the Lee Track and Field team and served as a student worker in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors