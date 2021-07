Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, CALVIN

1907 NELM ST NE ROME, 301615686

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5000.00

---

ANDRES, RUBEN

1712 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

BECK, JUNIOR LEE

2007 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

---

BEENE, CHANCEY SHERRON

1568 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOOKER, JON ADAM

953 BOYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

---

BROWN, ROGER WILLIAM

312 MCBRIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

2415 W 6TH ST LOS ANGELES,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

COX, LOGAN DAVID

1011 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST

---

DICKERSON, WENDY JEAN

1400 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FROST, LETRAVIS RONNIE

6246 LARAMIE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER

201 LEGGET RD.

SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyASSAULT---GETER, JAMES EDWARD4720 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112428Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HEALAN, DANIEL TYLER2308 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, ALLEN VONDELL211 ROLLINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---KILLIAN, KEVIN7418 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEWIS, BLAKE MICHAEL33 BELLFLOWER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL3803 NORTH TER CHATTANOOGA, 374115147Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LIPTAK, SHAWN M346 MCCALLIE AVE SIDE A CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LONG, DUSTIN HAROLD501 MEADOWDIEW ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LONG, WILLIAM HERMAN4700 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MARCUM, JUSTIN W1501 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, TYLER HAMILTON196 WARREN STREET ROSSVILLE, 30742Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)VANDALISM (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)---PARKER, LISA LOUISE1805 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA106 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POTTER, RONALD CRAIG1125 ABBY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PRESTON, JOHN PAUL105 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---RAMIREZ-SIMON, AUDIN2100 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---RANKIN, CLINT EVAN208 WEST DAYTONA RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---REID, BLAKE JERROD216 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---RICHARDS, ALEX VICTOR3902 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)---SCHEELER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL322 PURSLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL SIMULATION---SMARTT, AARON680 INCLINE RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEWART, CIARA SHERYLLE1907 NELM STREET ROME, 30161Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SUGGS, HELEN HARTLEY104 MAYFAIR LANE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---THEOBOLD, CHRISTOPHER J200 WEST EUCLID AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---UGWUANYI, ONYINYE CHIEINMA8505 KAMIN LN MEMPHIS, 38125Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---UPTON, JAMES R982 OSAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WELL, NATHAN BRANDON7100 CANE HOLLOW HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---WHITE, DUSTIN RAY5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON2415 N CREST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WYATT, ALFRED LATREY1118 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)