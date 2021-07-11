Body Of Judy Spiegel Found At Collapsed Tower At Surfside, Fla.

 Sunday, July 11, 2021 74.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Judy Spiegel
The body of Judy Spiegel has been recovered in the rubble of a collapsed condo tower at Surfside, Fla.

The wife of former Erlanger Health System president Kevin Spiegel was among those at the tower when it suddenly came down around 1:30 a.m. on June 24.

The Spiegel family had been at the search scene ever since they were alerted.

Kevin Spiegel was in California on a new job at the time of the tragic incident.

The three Spiegel children - Rachel, Michael and Josh - wrote, "Today was one of the hardest days of our lives. We were told by the Miami Dade Police Department that our mom, Judy Spiegel, was recovered on Friday, July 9, 2021.

"While this was the absolute worst news in the world, we are happy that we have been reunited. We thank the all the first responders, including the IDF team, for all their hard work.The intense rollercoaster of emotions that we have experienced over the past 18 days has been indescribable. We truly appreciate all of our family and friends for being by our side, rooting us on, and praying that we be reunited with our mom. We hope our mom is looking down on us with pride, knowing we fought our hardest to find her.

"We are so proud to be her kids and we will pass on all the amazing lessons she taught us. Her spirit will continue to live on in all of us."

Love, Rachel, Michael, and Josh


