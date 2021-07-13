Attorney Jim Exum Seeks Circuit Court Judge Seat Being Vacated By Jeff Hollingsworth

 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Attorney James "Jim" Exum of Chambliss Bahner & Stophel has announced his candidacy for judge of Hamilton County Circuit Court Division II.  The judicial seat is currently held by Judge Jeff Hollingsworth who recently announced his retirement at the end of his current term. 

His campaign said, "Jim Exum has a strong track record of work in the courtroom that will carry over if elected.

Trying a number of bench and jury trials over the years in Circuit Court, he also brings a strong breadth of experience from his work in family law. Mr. Exum routinely handles divorce and child custody matters in Circuit Court."

Attorney Exum said, “Individuals coming before Circuit Court do so at one of the most challenging times in their lives. I understand the inner workings of the Court and what is at stake for those coming before the Court. I intend to take those experiences and apply them as judge in cases coming before me.”

A graduate of UTC and the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University, Mr. Exum is a native Chattanoogan and has spent his entire law career of almost 15 years within the Hamilton County court system. Specializing in the defense of police officers, first responders, government officials and private parties, Mr. Exum’s practice takes him to state and federal courts across Tennessee and Georgia.  In addition to his practice, he also serves as Administrative Hearing Officer for Collegedale and Red Bank hearing property and zoning violations and rendering decisions on these violations. The hearings require litigants to present proof to him, which requires timely decisions on the merits of each case.

Outside of work, Mr. Exum and his wife Jennifer are parents to a young son. They are members of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Mr. Exum has served as a Little League coach for many years and serves as a mentor for high school students through Tennessee Achieves and is a regular volunteer for Legal Aid of East Tennessee providing representation to those needing legal services.

Mr. Exum said, “Judiciary positions should never be viewed as political offices. It's important to have professionals who have spent their careers practicing law in courtrooms where they know the procedures, court professionals and the types of cases coming before the Court. I’ve spent my entire career doing just that and if I’m blessed to serve as Judge of Division II of the Hamilton County Circuit Court, I will try to live up to the high standard set by Judge Hollingsworth.”

Local civic leader Nick Decosimo is serving as treasurer for the Committee to Elect Jim Exum. 


Police Blotter: Heavy Breathing Seemed Suspicious; Man Not Following The Rules About Having Women In His Home

Fleischmann Says Homeland Security Bill Does Not Secure The Southern Border

Sean Griffith Charged In July 2 Shooting On Lee Highway


A man on Gunbarrel Road called police to say he received a call to his room phone where the person on the other end was just breathing heavily. He just wanted to report it as suspicious. * ... (click for more)

Ranking Member Chuck Fleischmann on Tuesday delivered opening remarks at the FY 2022 Homeland Security Subcommittee markup. Rep. Fleischmann led subcommittee Republicans to demand increased funding ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Police Department Homicide Unit has charged a suspect in the shooting that occurred on July 2 in the 7700 block of Lee Highway. Sean Tyler Griffith, 34, is charged with attempted ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Heavy Breathing Seemed Suspicious; Man Not Following The Rules About Having Women In His Home

A man on Gunbarrel Road called police to say he received a call to his room phone where the person on the other end was just breathing heavily. He just wanted to report it as suspicious. * * * A woman working at the Holiday Inn on Chestnut Street said a man wearing a green shirt and khaki pants came in and asked for help. When she asked what she could help with, the man began ... (click for more)

Fleischmann Says Homeland Security Bill Does Not Secure The Southern Border

Ranking Member Chuck Fleischmann on Tuesday delivered opening remarks at the FY 2022 Homeland Security Subcommittee markup. Rep. Fleischmann led subcommittee Republicans to demand increased funding and resources to secure the southern border during the markup. The full text of Ranking Member Fleischmann’s opening remarks as delivered are below: “I would like to commend Chairwoman ... (click for more)

Time For Some Recycling Volunteer Help?

It takes a lot of time and energy to keep a recycling drop-off facility clean and the bins uncontaminated, so that re-manufacturers receive recyclables they can actually make into new products. Sending clean loads to the re-manufacturers should be priority number one of any recycling program. Collecting contaminated loads is like committing fraud. Your drop-off attendant can ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Satchel’s “Six Rules”

Last Wednesday, on what would have been the 115 th birthday of the legendary Satchel Paige, writer Mark Inabinett with the Alabama Media Group (AL.com), wrote a most delightful story on the legendary baseball star. Satchel grew up in Mobile, Ala. and got his start in pro baseball with the Chattanooga White Sox, which morphed into the Chattanooga Black Lookouts in Negro Southern ... (click for more)

Lee University's Workman Goes To Rays In MLB's Seventh Round

Lee University Flames ace Logan Workman was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh round (Pick 221) of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon. Workman is a native of Soddy Daisy, Tenn. and led the Flames to the program's first NCAA South Region appearance and Gulf South Conference Championship this past season. The All-American posted a 13-1 over the last ... (click for more)

Baylor's Cooper Kinney Is 34th Pick In MLB Draft

A local baseball star heard his name called with the 34th pick in the first night of Sunday’s MLB draft. The Tampa Bay Rays picked Baylor’s Cooper Kinney, the infielder who was awarded the state’s Mr. Baseball and Player of the Year awards after an incredible 2021 season. The 6’2 lefthanded hitter batted .480, hit 10 home runs, 19 doubles, and knocked in 50 RBI’s during his ... (click for more)


