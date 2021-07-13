Attorney Jim Exum Seeks Circuit Court Judge Seat Being Vacated By Jeff Hollingsworth

Attorney James "Jim" Exum of Chambliss Bahner & Stophel has announced his candidacy for judge of Hamilton County Circuit Court Division II. The judicial seat is currently held by Judge Jeff Hollingsworth who recently announced his retirement at the end of his current term.

His campaign said, "Jim Exum has a strong track record of work in the courtroom that will carry over if elected.

Trying a number of bench and jury trials over the years in Circuit Court, he also brings a strong breadth of experience from his work in family law. Mr. Exum routinely handles divorce and child custody matters in Circuit Court."

Attorney Exum said, “Individuals coming before Circuit Court do so at one of the most challenging times in their lives. I understand the inner workings of the Court and what is at stake for those coming before the Court. I intend to take those experiences and apply them as judge in cases coming before me.”

A graduate of UTC and the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University, Mr. Exum is a native Chattanoogan and has spent his entire law career of almost 15 years within the Hamilton County court system. Specializing in the defense of police officers, first responders, government officials and private parties, Mr. Exum’s practice takes him to state and federal courts across Tennessee and Georgia. In addition to his practice, he also serves as Administrative Hearing Officer for Collegedale and Red Bank hearing property and zoning violations and rendering decisions on these violations. The hearings require litigants to present proof to him, which requires timely decisions on the merits of each case.



Outside of work, Mr. Exum and his wife Jennifer are parents to a young son. They are members of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Mr. Exum has served as a Little League coach for many years and serves as a mentor for high school students through Tennessee Achieves and is a regular volunteer for Legal Aid of East Tennessee providing representation to those needing legal services.



Mr. Exum said, “Judiciary positions should never be viewed as political offices. It's important to have professionals who have spent their careers practicing law in courtrooms where they know the procedures, court professionals and the types of cases coming before the Court. I’ve spent my entire career doing just that and if I’m blessed to serve as Judge of Division II of the Hamilton County Circuit Court, I will try to live up to the high standard set by Judge Hollingsworth.”

Local civic leader Nick Decosimo is serving as treasurer for the Committee to Elect Jim Exum.