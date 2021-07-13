 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


County School Supt. Bryan Johnson Announces That He Is Stepping Down

Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Dr. Bryan Johnson
Dr. Bryan Johnson

County School Supt. Dr. Bryan Johnson announced on Tuesday afternoon that he is stepping down effective Aug. 17.

He said:

Dear Hamilton County Board of Education, Staff and Community:
I’ve shared in many settings that my mother passed away four days before I had the opportunity to interview for the life-changing experience of becoming superintendent of Hamilton County Schools.
I often reflect on many of my mother’s words and fondly remember hearing her say a couple of times, weekly, “Son where are your books,” and my response regularly was, “Mom, I’ve got all A’s and B’s,” to which she answered, “I’m not just concerned about your grades, I’m really concerned about what you’ve learned!” Authentic learning was without a doubt central to what my parents believed would benefit me for the rest of my life. They were right.
Having spent the past four years serving as the Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, it has certainly been one of the best learning journeys. Serving alongside an exceptional school board, a talented team of educational leaders across the district, philanthropic and government leaders and, most of all, a wonderful community of students, families and residents have been the best part of this work.
As a lifelong learner, I understand that transitions or seasons of change are necessary to continue cultivating your gifts to better serve others, and, after much prayer and reflection, I have determined that now is the appropriate season to pass the leadership torch as the superintendent of HCS. This is not a decision made lightly, but it is the right decision to allow the next leader to build on the work and take this great district to the next level.
I believe my mother would be so proud of what I’ve learned during my tenure. I learned that a community can come together and shift the trajectory of a public school system, so much so that it can become the fastest improving school system in Tennessee. We learned that we could have a 433% increase in the number of schools that received state Reward School status, the state's highest status. Specifically, if letter grades were given to schools in 2016-2017, Hamilton County would have had 5 schools that earned an “A.” By 2018-2019, 32 of our schools or more than 40% of our schools, would have earned an “A.” Additionally, we saw steady increases in graduation rates, a tighter curriculum focus and enhanced professional learning for our amazing teachers, staff and leaders.
I learned that we could better prepare students for post-secondary by launching Future Ready Institutes that offered career-themed academies across all traditional high school campuses to expose students to a path of promise after high school. We have also learned about “ready graduates” and increased the number of student credentials and endorsements from approximately 70 in 2016-2017 to more than 1,100 this year. This means 15 times – yes, 15 times – more credentials were earned this year in comparison to before this administration’s tenure. Our students also increased their scholarship awards, as they’ve risen from approximately $20 million to more than $120 million during that same time period.
In recent months, we learned that we can band together and navigate a global pandemic and a devasting tornado. We were on campus 90% of the time last school year, which is a true testament to the HCS team and community. We didn’t just navigate the pandemic, but we accelerated through it. We learned that through public and private partnerships we can provide every economically-disadvantaged child with free high-speed internet for the next decade. We are one of, if not the first community to learn how to accomplish this feat and close the digital divide. That same partnership approach will also render our community a new construction and trades vocational school next year at Garber. Additionally, we learned that we could become the national leader for digital fabrication and a nationally rated best community for music education.
There’s so much more that I’ve learned that has played out in amazing accomplishments for our district, community and even personally, and we can all reflect on those areas with great pride and gratitude. We’ve built a talented team that is more than prepared to carry the mission forward. We also have amazing teachers, leaders and staff members that will continue to do extraordinary work on behalf of children. I am committed to a smooth transition for the incoming leader and look forward to helping and supporting in every way possible through my last official day of August 17, 2021.
Again, I thank you for allowing me to serve as your Lead Learner. I know my mother would be so pleased by not only the “grades” we’ve made over the last few years, but also what we’ve learned together. My prayer is that you’ve seen my heart and passion for children as your Superintendent of Schools and that we will take all we’ve learned to continue to keep the focus on ALL children thriving and experiencing a future without limits.
May God’s blessings abound on our children and this great community.
With Sincere Appreciation,

 


July 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Heavy Breathing Seemed Suspicious; Man Not Following The Rules About Having Women In His Home

July 13, 2021

Tennessee American Begins Slope Project At Citico Water Plant

July 13, 2021

Fleischmann Says Homeland Security Bill Does Not Secure The Southern Border


A man on Gunbarrel Road called police to say he received a call to his room phone where the person on the other end was just breathing heavily. He just wanted to report it as suspicious. * ... (click for more)

Tennessee American Water is performing slope protection work at its Chattanooga Water plant. The work is adjacent to the Tennessee Riverpark, next to Citico Creek. Fencing is placed around the ... (click for more)

Ranking Member Chuck Fleischmann on Tuesday delivered opening remarks at the FY 2022 Homeland Security Subcommittee markup. Rep. Fleischmann led subcommittee Republicans to demand increased funding ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Heavy Breathing Seemed Suspicious; Man Not Following The Rules About Having Women In His Home

A man on Gunbarrel Road called police to say he received a call to his room phone where the person on the other end was just breathing heavily. He just wanted to report it as suspicious. * * * A woman working at the Holiday Inn on Chestnut Street said a man wearing a green shirt and khaki pants came in and asked for help. When she asked what she could help with, the man began ... (click for more)

Tennessee American Begins Slope Project At Citico Water Plant

Tennessee American Water is performing slope protection work at its Chattanooga Water plant. The work is adjacent to the Tennessee Riverpark, next to Citico Creek. Fencing is placed around the worksite and signage asks that barriers not be crossed for safety reasons. The Riverpark will remain open during most of the work, with the exception of July 14, 15 and 16. For the safety ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time For Some Recycling Volunteer Help?

It takes a lot of time and energy to keep a recycling drop-off facility clean and the bins uncontaminated, so that re-manufacturers receive recyclables they can actually make into new products. Sending clean loads to the re-manufacturers should be priority number one of any recycling program. Collecting contaminated loads is like committing fraud. Your drop-off attendant can ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Satchel’s “Six Rules”

Last Wednesday, on what would have been the 115 th birthday of the legendary Satchel Paige, writer Mark Inabinett with the Alabama Media Group (AL.com), wrote a most delightful story on the legendary baseball star. Satchel grew up in Mobile, Ala. and got his start in pro baseball with the Chattanooga White Sox, which morphed into the Chattanooga Black Lookouts in Negro Southern ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University's Workman Goes To Rays In MLB's Seventh Round

Lee University Flames ace Logan Workman was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh round (Pick 221) of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon. Workman is a native of Soddy Daisy, Tenn. and led the Flames to the program's first NCAA South Region appearance and Gulf South Conference Championship this past season. The All-American posted a 13-1 over the last ... (click for more)

Baylor's Cooper Kinney Is 34th Pick In MLB Draft

A local baseball star heard his name called with the 34th pick in the first night of Sunday’s MLB draft. The Tampa Bay Rays picked Baylor’s Cooper Kinney, the infielder who was awarded the state’s Mr. Baseball and Player of the Year awards after an incredible 2021 season. The 6’2 lefthanded hitter batted .480, hit 10 home runs, 19 doubles, and knocked in 50 RBI’s during his ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors