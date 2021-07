Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death, 56 New Cases; State Has 8 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 56 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,840.

There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county. It was reported to be a female, age 21-30.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,980, which is 98 percent, and there are 350 active cases.



There are 18 patients hospitalized and seven in intensive care units. One more is hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 10 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 871,546 on Tuesday with 575 new cases. There were eight more deaths reported, for a total of 12,616, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 284 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 18 more than on Monday. Testing numbers are above 8.266 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 854,718, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,239 cases, up 1; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,358 cases, up 8; 155 deaths



Grundy County: 1,809 cases, up 1; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,281 cases, up 2; 49 deaths



Meigs County: 1,432 cases; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,117 cases; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,395 cases, up 2; 82 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,769 cases, up 1; 29 deaths



Knox County: 52,308 cases, up 31; 648 deaths



Davidson County: 90,763 cases, up 40; 953 deaths



Shelby County: 99,908 cases, up 114; 1,704 deaths, up 3