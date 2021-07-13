Body Of Missing Person John Gregory Found On His Property At East Lake

Missing person John Gregory has been found deceased on his property at his home in East Lake. Authorities said there was no sign of foul play.

Family members said they had last seen the 58-year-old Gregory on June 30.

Police said, "As part of the ongoing investigation into John Gregory's disappearance, CPD Missing Persons Investigators returned to Mr. Gregory's property on Monday. While conducting a search of the property, an adult male's body fitting Mr. Gregory's physical description was located.

"The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office was contacted and transported the body to their facility. On Tuesday, the medical examiner's office positively identified the deceased male as John Gregory. There were no obvious signs of foul play or trauma to Mr. Gregory. Cause of death is to be determined pending results from the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office."