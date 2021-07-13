 Wednesday, July 14, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

2nd Official At Migrant Children's Facility In Highland Park Charged With Sexual Wrongdoing

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Chattanooga Police Special Victims Unit has charged a second female involving sexual wrongdoing that includes a juvenile victim at a migrant children facility in Highland Park.

 

CPD has charged Florencia Guadalupe Renderos Morales, 22, with one count of sexual battery by an authority figure.

 

 She is in custody in Harris County, Tex., and will be extradited to Hamilton County at a later date yet to be determined.

 

Police said the victim in this case is not the same victim identified in the case of previously charged suspect Randi Duarte.

 

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) earlier suspended the Baptiste Group's license to operate the facility located at 1914 Vance Ave. The Baptiste Group appealed the suspension at a closed hearing and is awaiting a decision from the judge.

 

The Chattanooga Police Department "thanks our partners, the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and Harris County Sheriff's Office, for their assistance in this ongoing investigation."

 


July 14, 2021

Vital Has $21,000 For House 29 Race, While Jelks Gets $10,719; Little Spent By Either Candidate During Short Campaign

Republican Greg Vital reported $21,000 in contributions for his race for House District 29, while Democrat DeAngelo Jelks said he had taken in $10,719. Mr. Vital said he spent $3,589, and Mr. Jelks spent $204. The seat was previously held by Mike Carter, who died from pancreatic cancer. The County Commission named his widow, Joan Carter, to serve in the interim. However, ... (click for more)

Rec Programs At Lookout Mountain, Tn., Bounce Back After COVID Halt

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds David Paschall said that one year after COVID, recreation in the town has bounced back. Commons Camp is now in its sixth week out of the seven it will hold. After a slow start, it now is going really well, averaging between 30 and 40 children participating each day. Baseball has wrapped up and all the Lookout Mountain ... (click for more)

Opinion

Walker County Is Close To Squandering All It Has

Walker County, tucked away in Northwest Georgia, is known for rural character, natural beauty, and rich history. It’s truly unique in that it offers such a wide variety of ways to live your life all within minutes of a modern mid-size city and everything it offers. Whether you want a Mayberry experience, a mountain life, secluded retirement, rural farm living, or modern suburbia, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 21 Teachers To Defy Laws

There are 21 teachers in Tennessee who are among reportedly over 5,000 who have – albeit unwisely in my view – signed a petition stating they will most certainly teach the controversial Critical Race Theory (CRT). These teachers say they will defy state laws, edicts from school districts, and all else to speak what they believe to be the truth. According to the respected online ... (click for more)

Sports

Rays Pick Lee's Workman In Seventh Round; Rhodes Goes To Orioles

A day after Tampa Bay selected Baylor’s Cooper Kinney, the Rays followed that up by picking former Lee University ace Logan Workman. The seventh round pick (221st overall) went 13-1 over the last two seasons and had an eye-popping 1.21 ERA with 110 strikeouts in only 79.2 innings. The pitcher hailing from Soddy Daisy was a driving force behind the Flames going to their first-ever ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vol Coaches Staying Put

The biggest Tennessee coaching news on Tuesday centered on baseball’s Tony Vitello, who has agreed to a contract extension. Vitello’s new deal wasn’t the only news, however. There was much more. UT athletic director Danny White announced that nine coaches in all have finalized extensions. The others involved were Rick Barnes (men’s basketball), Kellie Harper (women’s basketball), ... (click for more)


