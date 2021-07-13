2nd Official At Migrant Children's Facility In Highland Park Charged With Sexual Wrongdoing

Chattanooga Police Special Victims Unit has charged a second female involving sexual wrongdoing that includes a juvenile victim at a migrant children facility in Highland Park.

CPD has charged Florencia Guadalupe Renderos Morales, 22, with one count of sexual battery by an authority figure.

She is in custody in Harris County, Tex., and will be extradited to Hamilton County at a later date yet to be determined.

Police said the victim in this case is not the same victim identified in the case of previously charged suspect Randi Duarte.

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) earlier suspended the Baptiste Group's license to operate the facility located at 1914 Vance Ave. The Baptiste Group appealed the suspension at a closed hearing and is awaiting a decision from the judge.

The Chattanooga Police Department "thanks our partners, the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and Harris County Sheriff's Office, for their assistance in this ongoing investigation."

