New County School District 9 Board Member Could Be Key Swing Vote In Choosing New Superintendent; Rhonda Thurman Favors Justin Robertson

Dr. Bryan Johnson
Dr. Bryan Johnson

The new appointee to the open District 9 seat on the County School Board could be a key swing vote when the board goes to choose a new school superintendent.

Current Supt. Bryan Johnson had a surprise announcement on Tuesday afternoon - he is stepping down effective Aug. 17. 

Longtime school board member Rhonda Thurman said she favors Justin Robertson, county schools chief operations officer, for the post. She said she "does not want another national search."

Nakia Towns, deputy superintendent, is another likely candidate for the position.

She has been runnerup on several out of town superintendent searches. 

The County Commission is set to vote on Aug. 4 to choose from the list of nine to take the seat that had been held by Steve Highlander. The Commission had named him to the District 9 seat on the County Commission after Chester Bankston moved to Florida.

Candidates are:

Patrick D. Lee II - an official of Tanslee Turf and Tire

James Brent Walker - a district manager for the State Lottery

Patrick Hampton - former official with Hamilton Flourishing

Pam Womack - adjunct professor at Lee University

Kimberly Perry - homemaker

Roddey M. Coe - IT manager at Suburban Manufacturing in Dayton

Charles Kenneth Lawson - retired electrician at the county schools

Gary Kuehn - former Harrison Bay Vocational principal

William A. House III - assistant EPB Employee Credit Union

The current eight school board members include Ms. Thurman, Tucker McClendon, Karitsa Mosley Jones, Joe Wingate, Joe Smith, Marco Perez, Tiffanie Robinson and Jenny Hill. 

Supt. Johnson, who did not reveal what he plans to do next, said in a prepared statement:

Dear Hamilton County Board of Education, Staff and Community:
I’ve shared in many settings that my mother passed away four days before I had the opportunity to interview for the life-changing experience of becoming superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. I often reflect on many of my mother’s words and fondly remember hearing her say a couple of times, weekly, “Son where are your books,” and my response regularly was, “Mom, I’ve got all A’s and B’s,” to which she answered, “I’m not just concerned about your grades, I’m really concerned about what you’ve learned!” Authentic learning was without a doubt central to what my parents believed would benefit me for the rest of my life. They were right.
Having spent the past four years serving as the Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, it has certainly been one of the best learning journeys. Serving alongside an exceptional school board, a talented team of educational leaders across the district, philanthropic and government leaders and, most of all, a wonderful community of students, families and residents have been the best part of this work.
As a lifelong learner, I understand that transitions or seasons of change are necessary to continue cultivating your gifts to better serve others, and, after much prayer and reflection, I have determined that now is the appropriate season to pass the leadership torch as the superintendent of HCS. This is not a decision made lightly, but it is the right decision to allow the next leader to build on the work and take this great district to the next level.
I believe my mother would be so proud of what I’ve learned during my tenure. I learned that a community can come together and shift the trajectory of a public school system, so much so that it can become the fastest improving school system in Tennessee. We learned that we could have a 433% increase in the number of schools that received state Reward School status, the state's highest status. Specifically, if letter grades were given to schools in 2016-2017, Hamilton County would have had 5 schools that earned an “A.” By 2018-2019, 32 of our schools or more than 40% of our schools, would have earned an “A.” Additionally, we saw steady increases in graduation rates, a tighter curriculum focus and enhanced professional learning for our amazing teachers, staff and leaders.
I learned that we could better prepare students for post-secondary by launching Future Ready Institutes that offered career-themed academies across all traditional high school campuses to expose students to a path of promise after high school. We have also learned about “ready graduates” and increased the number of student credentials and endorsements from approximately 70 in 2016-2017 to more than 1,100 this year. This means 15 times – yes, 15 times – more credentials were earned this year in comparison to before this administration’s tenure. Our students also increased their scholarship awards, as they’ve risen from approximately $20 million to more than $120 million during that same time period.
In recent months, we learned that we can band together and navigate a global pandemic and a devasting tornado. We were on campus 90% of the time last school year, which is a true testament to the HCS team and community. We didn’t just navigate the pandemic, but we accelerated through it. We learned that through public and private partnerships we can provide every economically-disadvantaged child with free high-speed internet for the next decade. We are one of, if not the first community to learn how to accomplish this feat and close the digital divide. That same partnership approach will also render our community a new construction and trades vocational school next year at Garber. Additionally, we learned that we could become the national leader for digital fabrication and a nationally rated best community for music education.
There’s so much more that I’ve learned that has played out in amazing accomplishments for our district, community and even personally, and we can all reflect on those areas with great pride and gratitude. We’ve built a talented team that is more than prepared to carry the mission forward. We also have amazing teachers, leaders and staff members that will continue to do extraordinary work on behalf of children. I am committed to a smooth transition for the incoming leader and look forward to helping and supporting in every way possible through my last official day of August 17, 2021.
Again, I thank you for allowing me to serve as your Lead Learner. I know my mother would be so pleased by not only the “grades” we’ve made over the last few years, but also what we’ve learned together. My prayer is that you’ve seen my heart and passion for children as your Superintendent of Schools and that we will take all we’ve learned to continue to keep the focus on ALL children thriving and experiencing a future without limits.
May God’s blessings abound on our children and this great community.
With Sincere Appreciation,

 


July 14, 2021

Vital Has $21,000 For House 29 Race, While Jelks Gets $10,719; Little Spent By Either Candidate During Short Campaign

Republican Greg Vital reported $21,000 in contributions for his race for House District 29, while Democrat DeAngelo Jelks said he had taken in $10,719. Mr. Vital said he spent $3,589, and Mr. Jelks spent $204. The seat was previously held by Mike Carter, who died from pancreatic cancer. The County Commission named his widow, Joan Carter, to serve in the interim. However, ... (click for more)

Rec Programs At Lookout Mountain, Tn., Bounce Back After COVID Halt

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds David Paschall said that one year after COVID, recreation in the town has bounced back. Commons Camp is now in its sixth week out of the seven it will hold. After a slow start, it now is going really well, averaging between 30 and 40 children participating each day. Baseball has wrapped up and all the Lookout Mountain ... (click for more)

Opinion

Walker County Is Close To Squandering All It Has

Walker County, tucked away in Northwest Georgia, is known for rural character, natural beauty, and rich history. It’s truly unique in that it offers such a wide variety of ways to live your life all within minutes of a modern mid-size city and everything it offers. Whether you want a Mayberry experience, a mountain life, secluded retirement, rural farm living, or modern suburbia, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 21 Teachers To Defy Laws

There are 21 teachers in Tennessee who are among reportedly over 5,000 who have – albeit unwisely in my view – signed a petition stating they will most certainly teach the controversial Critical Race Theory (CRT). These teachers say they will defy state laws, edicts from school districts, and all else to speak what they believe to be the truth. According to the respected online ... (click for more)

Sports

Rays Pick Lee's Workman In Seventh Round; Rhodes Goes To Orioles

A day after Tampa Bay selected Baylor’s Cooper Kinney, the Rays followed that up by picking former Lee University ace Logan Workman. The seventh round pick (221st overall) went 13-1 over the last two seasons and had an eye-popping 1.21 ERA with 110 strikeouts in only 79.2 innings. The pitcher hailing from Soddy Daisy was a driving force behind the Flames going to their first-ever ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vol Coaches Staying Put

The biggest Tennessee coaching news on Tuesday centered on baseball’s Tony Vitello, who has agreed to a contract extension. Vitello’s new deal wasn’t the only news, however. There was much more. UT athletic director Danny White announced that nine coaches in all have finalized extensions. The others involved were Rick Barnes (men’s basketball), Kellie Harper (women’s basketball), ... (click for more)


