Woman, 21, Shot On Haymore Avenue After Domestic Argument

A 21-year-old woman was shot on Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Haymore Avenue, which is off Shallowford Road in the vicinity of Tunnel Boulevard.

At approximately 9:54 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the scene on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers were initially unable to locate a victim, but did locate a crime scene and secured it.

Officers then responded to the hospital and located a female victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. A short time later officers were advised that the victim had been given a ride to the hospital by private vehicle.Officers then responded to the hospital and located a female victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The incident was determined to be domestic in nature so Investigators with the Special Victims Unit were notified and responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim had been in an argument with the suspect when that suspect produced a firearm and shot her.