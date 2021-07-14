 Wednesday, July 14, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Woman, 21, Shot On Haymore Avenue After Domestic Argument

Wednesday, July 14, 2021
A 21-year-old woman was shot on Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Haymore Avenue, which is off Shallowford Road in the vicinity of Tunnel Boulevard.
 
At approximately 9:54 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the scene on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers were initially unable to locate a victim, but did locate a crime scene and secured it.
 
A short time later officers were advised that the victim had been given a ride to the hospital by private vehicle.
Officers then responded to the hospital and located a female victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
The incident was determined to be domestic in nature so Investigators with the Special Victims Unit were notified and responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Investigators learned that the victim had been in an argument with the suspect when that suspect produced a firearm and shot her.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

July 14, 2021

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/14/21

July 14, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

July 14, 2021

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 37 More Cases; Tennessee Has 9 More Deaths


(click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Hamilton County had 37 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,877. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county. The ... (click for more)



Breaking News

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/14/21

(click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Justin Robertson For Superintendent Is A Wonderful Idea

What a wonderful idea from a school board member - Justin Robertson for HCDE Superintendent. It is so tiresome watching these cycles of management shipped in from out of town. Look, these job shoppers don’t really love Hamilton County, from the Chamber of Commerce to the Hamilton County Schools come the traveling CEO job seekers to impose their political ideology on us. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 21 Teachers To Defy Laws

There are 21 teachers in Tennessee who are among reportedly over 5,000 who have – albeit unwisely in my view – signed a petition stating they will most certainly teach the controversial Critical Race Theory (CRT). These teachers say they will defy state laws, edicts from school districts, and all else to speak what they believe to be the truth. According to the respected online ... (click for more)

Sports

Rays Pick Lee's Workman In Seventh Round; Rhodes Goes To Orioles

A day after Tampa Bay selected Baylor’s Cooper Kinney, the Rays followed that up by picking former Lee University ace Logan Workman. The seventh round pick (221st overall) went 13-1 over the last two seasons and had an eye-popping 1.21 ERA with 110 strikeouts in only 79.2 innings. The pitcher hailing from Soddy Daisy was a driving force behind the Flames going to their first-ever ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vol Coaches Staying Put

The biggest Tennessee coaching news on Tuesday centered on baseball’s Tony Vitello, who has agreed to a contract extension. Vitello’s new deal wasn’t the only news, however. There was much more. UT athletic director Danny White announced that nine coaches in all have finalized extensions. The others involved were Rick Barnes (men’s basketball), Kellie Harper (women’s basketball), ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors