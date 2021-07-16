Judge Marie Williams Seeks Another Term As Circuit Court Judge

Judge L. Marie Williams is seeking re-election for a fourth term as judge of Division Three of the Hamilton County Circuit Court. "Believing each individual is entitled to be treated with dignity and to receive a fair resolution of their dispute," Judge Williams seeks to continue providing this service to the Hamilton County community, her campaign said.

Grady Williams is serving as the treasurer for the Committee to Re-elect Judge Marie Williams.

In 1995, Governor Don Sundquist appointed Judge Williams as the first female judge of a trial court in Hamilton County.

She was then elected in 1996, re-elected in 1998, re-elected in 2006, and again in 2014. Her 26 years on the bench make her the longest serving currently sitting judge in Hamilton County.

Before her tenure on the bench, Judge Williams practiced law for 18 years with Spears, Moore, Rebman, & Williams. Specializing in civil litigation while gaining extensive trial experience, she acquired an in-depth knowledge of rules of evidence and procedure which she uses daily to ensure that cases are tried fairly and correctly. This experience is equally applicable to family law cases, damages cases, and all civil cases.

Judge Williams was the presiding dudge during the first five months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, all 22 courts in Hamilton County remained open and complied with the Tennessee Supreme Court orders. Virtual courtroom procedures were implemented, which enabled the courts to continue its important work in a safe and effective environment.

Her campaign said, "Because Judge Williams cares so deeply for her community, she is seeking re-election so she can continue using her experience in regard to court reform. She was instrumental in the introduction of a program piloted by a small number of selected Tennessee judges which resulted in the passage of the Tennessee Parenting Plan Law in 2000. This statute modified the handling of divorce cases in which children were involved. As a result, the system was improved by adding a requirement of an educational program for parents concerning the effects of divorce on children, mediation, and the development of a written parenting plan. This brought order to divorcing parents’ interactions with each other and their children.

"Judge Williams was one of ten judges in Tennessee selected to participate in the Tennessee Supreme Court pilot project from 2001 to 2002. This project sought to increase jurors‘ effective participation in trials. The focus was on maximizing juror involvement, performance, and satisfaction while making the best use of jurors’ time. The public service performed by jurors was emphasized and recognized. The Tennessee Supreme Court and legislature adopted the reforms the ten judges recommended."

Judge Williams earned her law degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Georgia. She received the Athena Award in 1997, the Girls Preparatory School Distinguished Alumna in 2005, and was named a Chattanooga Woman of Distinction in 2006. In 2014, Judge Williams received the Girls Inc. UnBought and UnBossed Award, the SETLAW Lioness of the Bar Award in 2016 and the Legal Aid of East Tennessee Pro Bono Award in 2020.

Judge Williams served on the board of trustees of Saint Nicholas School and the board of trustees of Girls Preparatory School. She remains active in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where she is vice-chancellor to the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee. She has served as a member of the Vestry.

Some of Judge Williams' philanthropic activities include the Rotary Club of Chattanooga, Junior League of Chattanooga, UT Law School Alumni Advisory Council, UT Law School Dean’s Circle, Board of Directors of St. Barnabas Nursing Home, UTC Chancellor’s Roundtable, and Advisory Committee of Kids on the Block. She has been a member of the Liberty Bell Committee of the Chattanooga Bar Association.

Judge Williams is married to Jeffrey L. Cleary, a retired Chattanooga attorney, and they have four children and 11 grandchildren.