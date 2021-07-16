 Friday, July 16, 2021 77.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Judge Marie Williams Seeks Another Term As Circuit Court Judge

Friday, July 16, 2021
Judge Marie Williams
Judge Marie Williams

Judge L. Marie Williams is seeking re-election for a fourth term as judge of Division Three of the Hamilton County Circuit Court. "Believing each individual is entitled to be treated with dignity and to receive a fair resolution of their dispute," Judge Williams seeks to continue providing this service to the Hamilton County community, her campaign said.

Grady Williams is serving as the treasurer for the Committee to Re-elect Judge Marie Williams.

                In 1995, Governor Don Sundquist appointed Judge Williams as the first female judge of a trial court in Hamilton County.

She was then elected in 1996, re-elected in 1998, re-elected in 2006, and again in 2014. Her 26 years on the bench make her the longest serving currently sitting judge in Hamilton County.  

                Before her tenure on the bench, Judge Williams practiced law for 18 years with Spears, Moore, Rebman, & Williams. Specializing in civil litigation while gaining extensive trial experience, she acquired an in-depth knowledge of rules of evidence and procedure which she uses daily to ensure that cases are tried fairly and correctly. This experience is equally applicable to family law cases, damages cases, and all civil cases.

                Judge Williams was the presiding dudge during the first five months of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Under her leadership, all 22 courts in Hamilton County remained open and complied with the Tennessee Supreme Court orders. Virtual courtroom procedures were implemented, which enabled the courts to continue its important work in a safe and effective environment.

                Her campaign said, "Because Judge Williams cares so deeply for her community, she is seeking re-election so she can continue using her experience in regard to court reform. She was instrumental in the introduction of a program piloted by a small number of selected Tennessee judges which resulted in the passage of the Tennessee Parenting Plan Law in 2000. This statute modified the handling of divorce cases in which children were involved. As a result, the system was improved by adding a requirement of an educational program for parents concerning the effects of divorce on children, mediation, and the development of a written parenting plan. This brought order to divorcing parents’ interactions with each other and their children.

                "Judge Williams was one of ten judges in Tennessee selected to participate in the Tennessee Supreme Court pilot project from 2001 to 2002. This project sought to increase jurors‘ effective participation in trials. The focus was on maximizing juror involvement, performance, and satisfaction while making the best use of jurors’ time.  The public service performed by jurors was emphasized and recognized. The Tennessee Supreme Court and legislature adopted the reforms the ten judges recommended."

                Judge Williams earned her law degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Georgia. She received the Athena Award in 1997, the Girls Preparatory School Distinguished Alumna in 2005, and was named a Chattanooga Woman of Distinction in 2006. In 2014, Judge Williams received the Girls Inc. UnBought and UnBossed Award, the SETLAW Lioness of the Bar Award in 2016 and the Legal Aid of East Tennessee Pro Bono Award in 2020.

                Judge Williams served on the board of trustees of Saint Nicholas School and the board of trustees of Girls Preparatory School. She remains active in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where she is vice-chancellor to the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee. She has served as a member of the Vestry.

                Some of Judge Williams' philanthropic activities include the Rotary Club of Chattanooga, Junior League of Chattanooga, UT Law School Alumni Advisory Council, UT Law School Dean’s Circle, Board of Directors of St. Barnabas Nursing Home, UTC Chancellor’s Roundtable, and Advisory Committee of Kids on the Block. She has been a member of the Liberty Bell Committee of the Chattanooga Bar Association.

                Judge Williams is married to Jeffrey L. Cleary, a retired Chattanooga attorney, and they have four children and 11 grandchildren.

 

 


July 16, 2021

Police Blotter: Thieves Get Catering Truck In $32,000 Theft; Work Incident Involving Monkey Noises Costs Man His Job

July 16, 2021

Community Library Busy With Projects At Soddy Daisy

July 16, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A man on Gunbarrel Road said two men driving a white pickup stole a trailer filled with catering items. While watching the video officers saw the suspects cut the lock off the hook of the trailer, ... (click for more)

“This summer has been incredible,” Curtis Cecil, the founder of the Kelcurt Foundation and Soddy Daisy Community Library told the city commissioners Thursday night. The library has been partnering ... (click for more)

ARNOLD, JOSEPH LEGRANDE 2007 SHARP ST Chattanooga, 37404 Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING --- BARNES, ALEXIS 1105 N BEAUMONT ST RINGGOLD, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Thieves Get Catering Truck In $32,000 Theft; Work Incident Involving Monkey Noises Costs Man His Job

A man on Gunbarrel Road said two men driving a white pickup stole a trailer filled with catering items. While watching the video officers saw the suspects cut the lock off the hook of the trailer, hook up to the trailer, and drive off. The trailer and items inside totaled to around $32,000. The man does not have the serial numbers for the items stolen or the VIN for the trailer ... (click for more)

Community Library Busy With Projects At Soddy Daisy

“This summer has been incredible,” Curtis Cecil, the founder of the Kelcurt Foundation and Soddy Daisy Community Library told the city commissioners Thursday night. The library has been partnering with the YMCA to provide free lunches for children from noon until two on Monday through Friday. There have been movies on Mondays and story time on Wednesdays and free books have been ... (click for more)

Opinion

Justin Robertson For Superintendent Is A Wonderful Idea - And Response (2)

What a wonderful idea from a school board member - Justin Robertson for HCDE Superintendent. It is so tiresome watching these cycles of management shipped in from out of town. Look, these job shoppers don’t really love Hamilton County, from the Chamber of Commerce to the Hamilton County Schools come the traveling CEO job seekers to impose their political ideology on us. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe In Justin Robertson

Okay … whistle up the dogs and water on the fire – this hunt is over before it ever begins. I could take a panel of seven King Solomons, Ronda Thurman and Joe Smith, both “common sense” members of the Hamilton County School Board, and get a unanimous decision to immediately install Justin Robertson as the new superintendent of the Hamilton County Department of Education. My reasoning ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Red Wolves Host WPSL Conference Semifinal

The WPSL Southeastern Conference #2 ranked, Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC will be hosting the Women’s Premier Soccer League Southeastern Conference Semi-Final this Friday evening, July 16, 2021 at 7:00pm at CHI Memorial Stadium. The Lady Red Wolves with a record of 6-2-2 will be hosting and competing against, #3 ranked with a record of 3-2-5, Southern Soccer Academy, based ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Student-Athletes Prominent in SoCon Honor Roll

The Southern Conference continued its academic award announcements Thursday with the release of the SoCon Honor Roll members for 2020-21. The Chattanooga Mocs added to the 89 Academic All-Conference winners yesterday with a school record 205 attaining Honor Roll status. In addition, 67 of the 205 Honor Rollers earned the Commissioner’s Medal. That requires a minimum 3.8 GPA ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors