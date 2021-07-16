Police Blotter: Thieves Get Catering Truck In $32,000 Theft; Work Incident Involving Monkey Noises Costs Man His Job

A man on Gunbarrel Road said two men driving a white pickup stole a trailer filled with catering items. While watching the video officers saw the suspects cut the lock off the hook of the trailer, hook up to the trailer, and drive off. The trailer and items inside totaled to around $32,000. The man does not have the serial numbers for the items stolen or the VIN for the trailer that was stolen. He said he is working to obtain this information. Officers were unable to place the trailer into NCIC as stolen at this time. Officers had a BOLO sent out for the trailer.

A man on Broad Street said he and his girlfriend are homeless and they were sleeping outside of the library during the night. Sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. someone came up and stole his duffel bag and its contents.



While on patrol on Hunter Road an officer noticed the windows at the former Kristal had been shattered. Police searched the building and located 11 windows and four doors shattered. They attempted to find contact information for the owner but could not find anyone responsible for the location.

A woman on Highway 58 said she went into the Dollar Tree and placed her pocket book in the buggy and left it open. While she had her back turned on her buggy someone reached in and stole a check out of it. She said the check was for a Howard High School class reunion in the amount of $75. She contacted the lady who wrote the check and that woman is stopping payment on it.

A woman on McCutcheon Road called police to say she heard someone try to open her door about 2:30 a.m. but was unable to get inside her room due to the chain lock. The woman said a few minutes later it happened again. She contacted the front desk in an attempt to find out who opened her door but the clerk could not work the cameras. Police contacted the clerk who said she was unaware of how to work the camera to see the incident.

A woman on Pembrook Lane said another woman has been calling her non stop. She told her to stop calling and it has continued. She asked police to call the woman and ask her to stop calling her. Officers left the woman a voicemail.

Police responded to a parking lot accident at 901 Carter St. The two men talked it out and neither wanted to report the wreck.

A woman on Integra Vistas Drive said the vehicle that had hit their gate yesterday was back on the property. The officer watched the video of the truck hitting the fence and then went into the apartment complex and found the truck. There was a large dent in the truck behind the driver side door next to the gas tank matching where the truck in the video hit the gate. The apartment complex did not know what apartment he was either living in or visiting. Camera footage did not show the driver of the vehicle.

Police were called to Brainerd Road to investigate a suspicious person acting strangely in his car. The man was sitting in his car and was trying to call someone to pick him up since his car was not working. The officer offered him a ride home. He said he may have to call a tow for his vehicle. The officer gave him a ride home.

Police were called to East 49th Street on a report of people with guns. The officer spoke with the residents and their friends and didn't find any weapons on the people or property. The people didn't have any warrants and were released without incident.

Citizens complained about loud noises and heavy traffic all through the day and night on Lilac Lane. Police parked briefly on Lilac Lane to check on both of those residences just past midnight. While police were parked by the residences, police heard no loud noise or music. One of the house had all the lights off and was quiet. Another house did have multiple vehicles filling the driveway, and also parked on the front yard apparently because there was no more room in the driveway. Police also noticed a large piece of glass shattered in the middle of the front lawn, but no noise or music from the residence and did not see anyone coming or going while police were there. Police later returned and parked on the street briefly by the two homes and did not hear any loud music or noise at this time either. Police did see a vehicle that was parked in the yard at one house had left since police were last in the area, but saw no other traffic coming or going on either residences while in the area. Police will continue to monitor the block of Lilac Lane as time allows due to the complaints of noise and high traffic from the neighbors.

An officer was conducting a K9 sweep for evidence on Carousel Road. During that sweep no evidence was found. However, the owner of a nearby home told the officer he had damage to the siding of his house. The officer saw two punctures to the siding of the house consistent with damage from a projectile. The first puncture was on the front side of the house, underneath the left most window. The second puncture was on the left corner of the house, at the same height as the other puncture. No additional suspect information could be obtained.

A woman on Willard Drive said her live-in boyfriend was drunk and starting arguments with her. Police spoke with him and he said all he wanted to do was go to bed. After speaking with police the woman decided to go to her daughter's for the night so that there would be no more arguing. The woman left while police were on scene.

A woman on James Avenue said she and her boyfriend had gotten into a verbal argument and that he drove off with some of her stuff. Police tried to contact the boyfriend but were unable to reach him. The woman said she just wanted to document this so she could get a restraining order against him. She said she didn't need police assistance anymore.

A man on East 4th Street called police to say he was in a verbal argument at work. While at work he saw an unknown man kick over his boss's lunch box. He picked the lunch box up but, while he was picking the lunch box up, an unknown man began to make monkey noises behind his back. He said he tried to go to a different location in the building but the man bumped him. He said he asked the man to say excuse me, but they both began to exchange words. The man said nothing went beyond them verbally arguing. He was laid off from the job due to this verbal altercation.

