Georgia Has 12 More COVID Deaths, 652 New Cases

Friday, July 16, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,617.

There are 652 new cases reported Friday, as that total reaches 910,556 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 65,922, which is an increase of 77 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,958 cases, up 9; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,265 cases, up 4; 67 deaths; 189 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,246 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,824 cases, up 6; 83 deaths, up 1; 298 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,065 cases, up 1; 233 deaths, up 1; 798 hospitalizations

Mayor Kelly To Offer Monthly Open Office Hours


Hamilton County had 60 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 45,977. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county. The ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,617. There are 652 new cases reported Friday, as that ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced on Friday that the city will hold open office hours on a recurring monthly cadence under his administration, in response to overwhelming demand at the kickoff ... (click for more)



Hamilton County had 60 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 45,977. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,037, which is 98 percent, and there are 430 active cases. There are 26 patients hospitalized and 11 in intensive ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,617. There are 652 new cases reported Friday, as that total reaches 910,556 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 65,922, which is an increase of 77 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Now Is The Time To Stand Up For Public Education

The difference in Hamilton County Schools between now and when Dr. Bryan Johnson arrived in Chattanooga cannot be overstated. Let us especially pay gratitude to him and to all who went above and beyond during this pandemic year. Going online wasn’t easy for anybody, and we all know the damage from job losses and instability falls especially hard on children. Teachers and support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe In Justin Robertson

Okay … whistle up the dogs and water on the fire – this hunt is over before it ever begins. I could take a panel of seven King Solomons, Ronda Thurman and Joe Smith, both “common sense” members of the Hamilton County School Board, and get a unanimous decision to immediately install Justin Robertson as the new superintendent of the Hamilton County Department of Education. My reasoning ... (click for more)

Lady Red Wolves Host WPSL Conference Semifinal

The WPSL Southeastern Conference #2 ranked, Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC will be hosting the Women’s Premier Soccer League Southeastern Conference Semi-Final this Friday evening, July 16, 2021 at 7:00pm at CHI Memorial Stadium. The Lady Red Wolves with a record of 6-2-2 will be hosting and competing against, #3 ranked with a record of 3-2-5, Southern Soccer Academy, based ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Student-Athletes Prominent in SoCon Honor Roll

The Southern Conference continued its academic award announcements Thursday with the release of the SoCon Honor Roll members for 2020-21. The Chattanooga Mocs added to the 89 Academic All-Conference winners yesterday with a school record 205 attaining Honor Roll status. In addition, 67 of the 205 Honor Rollers earned the Commissioner’s Medal. That requires a minimum 3.8 GPA ... (click for more)


