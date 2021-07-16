Georgia Has 12 More COVID Deaths, 652 New Cases
Friday, July 16, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,617.
There are 652 new cases reported Friday, as that total reaches 910,556 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 65,922, which is an increase of 77 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,958 cases, up 9; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,265 cases, up 4; 67 deaths; 189 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,246 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,824 cases, up 6; 83 deaths, up 1; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,065 cases, up 1; 233 deaths, up 1; 798 hospitalizations