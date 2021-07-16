Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths And 60 New Cases

Hamilton County had 60 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 45,977.

There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,037, which is 98 percent, and there are 430 active cases.



There are 26 patients hospitalized and 11 in intensive care units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are nine Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 873,685 on Friday with 751 new cases. There were five more deaths reported, for a total of 12,633, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 334 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 11 more than on Thursday. Testing numbers are above 8.291 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 855,433, which is 98 percent.



