 Friday, July 16, 2021 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths And 60 New Cases

Friday, July 16, 2021

Hamilton County had 60 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 45,977.

There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,037, which is 98 percent, and there are 430 active cases. 

There are 26 patients hospitalized and 11 in intensive care units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are nine Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 873,685 on Friday with 751 new cases. There were five more deaths reported, for a total of 12,633, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 334 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 11 more than on Thursday. Testing numbers are above 8.291 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 855,433, which is 98 percent.


July 16, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

July 16, 2021

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths And 60 New Cases

July 16, 2021

Georgia Has 12 More COVID Deaths, 652 New Cases


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 60 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 45,977. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county. The ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,617. There are 652 new cases reported Friday, as that ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. “What Works Cities?” Presented By Tim Moreland V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works a. MR-2021-0074 ASA Engineering c/o Shannon Kelly ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths And 60 New Cases

Hamilton County had 60 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 45,977. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,037, which is 98 percent, and there are 430 active cases. There are 26 patients hospitalized and 11 in intensive ... (click for more)

Opinion

Now Is The Time To Stand Up For Public Education

The difference in Hamilton County Schools between now and when Dr. Bryan Johnson arrived in Chattanooga cannot be overstated. Let us especially pay gratitude to him and to all who went above and beyond during this pandemic year. Going online wasn’t easy for anybody, and we all know the damage from job losses and instability falls especially hard on children. Teachers and support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe In Justin Robertson

Okay … whistle up the dogs and water on the fire – this hunt is over before it ever begins. I could take a panel of seven King Solomons, Ronda Thurman and Joe Smith, both “common sense” members of the Hamilton County School Board, and get a unanimous decision to immediately install Justin Robertson as the new superintendent of the Hamilton County Department of Education. My reasoning ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Hall Of Famer, Women's Basketball Coach Grace Keith Passes Away

Word spread quickly among her friends and former players late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Shock and sadness, the overwhelming reaction. Soon it would give way to laughter and memories that flowed among the tears. Grace Keith, former teacher and coach, mentor and friend to many, Chattanooga and Tennessee sports icon and fan, passed away Wednesday, July 14 following ... (click for more)

Lady Red Wolves Host WPSL Conference Semifinal

The WPSL Southeastern Conference #2 ranked, Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC will be hosting the Women’s Premier Soccer League Southeastern Conference Semi-Final this Friday evening, July 16, 2021 at 7:00pm at CHI Memorial Stadium. The Lady Red Wolves with a record of 6-2-2 will be hosting and competing against, #3 ranked with a record of 3-2-5, Southern Soccer Academy, based ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors