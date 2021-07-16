Frequent Developer Representative Mike Price Speaks Against Making R-1 Denser With No Alternative; Draws Ire Of Doug Fisher

A frequent representative of development groups all over Hamilton County has spoken out against a plan before the County Commission that would convert R-1 zoning into one allowing more density.

Mike Price said, instead, the commission should keep the R-1 rules that have been in place for four decades and add a second R-1 Denser zone.

The unexpected statement to a meeting of the Planning Committee of the commission drew the ire of Doug Fisher, president of the Homebuilders Association of Greater Chattanooga.

He said, "Mike has totally taken me aback. I am absolutely astounded." Noting that Mr. Price is often before the city and county on various developments he said there was "a little bit of hypocrisy" in his remarks.

The proposal would move minimum lot sizes in R-1 from 7,500 square feet to 6,000 square feet. There would be reduced setbacks from adjoining properties.

Mr. Price called it "a broad, sweeping change that has not seen the light of day to the general public."

He said developers already have tools like a Planned Unit Development that can allow them to gain more density on a project.

Mr. Price said with the change developers could get seven houses on an acre of land.

He said, "It takes away the ability of the County Commission to weigh in on" how dense a certain project should be." He said every project is different, and noted that earlier Commission Chairman Chip Baker had gone against a development on Signal Mountain, saying it involved too many residences for the neighborhood it was in.

He said in a Chattanoogan.com poll, 78 percent of respondents were opposed to the move to smaller lots.

Mr. Price noted that the proposal is being taken before the County Commission, but not the City Council where he said it would make more sense. Mr. Fisher said there are plans to take it to the city, but he noted there had just been a change of administration.

Mr. Fisher said the move was "a smart and responsible growth initiative."

He said, "We are in a significant housing crisis," and this would be a valuable tool for coming up with more homes to go on the market. He said it also would help prevent sprawl that eats up outlying farmland.

Mr. Fisher said it involved "modernizing R-1 that has not been changed in 40 years."

He said the measure would only apply to homes that are newly platted and are on sewers. He said some of the land out in the county is A-1 (Agriculture) and that would have to go before the County Commission to get to the R-1 zoning.

Jay Bell, one of the largest developers in the county, denied that the change has been held under a bushel. He said there had been several planning meetings about it and it was discussed in newspaper articles.

He said, "I don't think this is an effort to pull one over on the public."

Mr. Bell said developers have had to pick up a number of costs, including wider roads, deeper stone requirement, and detention ponds. He said this would be one method for developers to recoup some of those costs.

He said, "Making lots a little smaller will make homes a lot more affordable and available to the people that are coming to our county."

Mr. Price, however, argued that an acre that could produce seven houses would fetch a higher price from the owner than one that could yield fewer units.

Commissioner David Sharpe spoke in favor of the measure, saying, "At the end of the day, it's essential that we build with more density."

He said, "It would let us catch up on a house deficit. We're behind already. We've got to figure out a way to move this needle along."

Mr. Price said he had debated whether to speak out on the topic, saying he was aware that "it might cost me some business."

The County Commission is to vote on the issue next Wednesday.