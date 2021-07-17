 Saturday, July 17, 2021 82.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

2 Flintstone Men Charged In Murder Of Rossville Man

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Walker County detectives on Friday arrested two Flintstone men for the murder of a Rossville man.

David Randy McKee and David Shane Bennett, both of 1840 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, are charged in the death of Clay Castleberry.

Walker 911 received a call on Friday morning that a man had been shot and was located on Pace Road at Chickamauga.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the victim had been picked up while walking on Old Chattanooga Valley Roa around 3 a.m. and was chased by another vehicle while shots were fired at the vehicle he was riding in.

Castleberry was killed during this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.  


July 17, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Demands Money After Trading Nude Pictures With Man; Woman Getting Parking Tickets After Selling Her Car And Leaving The Tag With It

A man on Tunnel Boulevard said he shared nude photos back and forth with an unknown woman on social media. Shortly after, she demanded $200 from him or she would post his photos on the Internet. He paid the amount and the woman then demanded another $200, which he paid. When she demanded another sum of money, he decided to contact police. The woman's identity could not be verified ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN 3909 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 37351 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- ANDERSON, JAMES N 1717 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 63 years old Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE --- BATTLES, AARON NATHANIEL 41 MCGLOTHEN ... (click for more)

What I Have Learned About Superintendent Contracts

As the school board embarks upon yet another quest for a new superintendent, I pray the board has learned a lesson about contract negotiations. I have seen superintendents leave their post early so many times, I feel like it is Groundhog Day. Some superintendents left on their own accord, while others were asked to leave. I just want to provide a few facts about Dr. Johnson’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Hurray for The Saturday Funnies, where today you’ll meet a dog named ‘threemile’ and a rabbit who is really a typo. This summer we have included a 10-question quiz while school is out, but several readers have suggested we torch the weekly test so we can tell more jokes when school starts. If you feel strongly one way of the other, please let us know. If not publisher, John Wilson ... (click for more)

Lindsey Hollis Takes 1st Place In The Chattanooga Women’s Amateur Championship; Darlene Werhnyak Wins Senior Division

Lindsey Hollis is the 2021 Chattanooga Women’s Amateur Champion. After three days of competitive golf at Battlefield Golf Club, she won by two strokes. She maintained the lead each day. Her three day total was 223 with Macall Miller, a rising senior at the University of Montevallo in Alabama, finishing in a close second at 225. Hollis is a rising junior at Wofford College ... (click for more)

UTC Hall Of Famer, Women's Basketball Coach Grace Keith Passes Away

Word spread quickly among her friends and former players late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Shock and sadness, the overwhelming reaction. Soon it would give way to laughter and memories that flowed among the tears. Grace Keith, former teacher and coach, mentor and friend to many, Chattanooga and Tennessee sports icon and fan, passed away Wednesday, July 14 following ... (click for more)


