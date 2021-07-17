2 Flintstone Men Charged In Murder Of Rossville Man

Walker County detectives on Friday arrested two Flintstone men for the murder of a Rossville man.

David Randy McKee and David Shane Bennett, both of 1840 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, are charged in the death of Clay Castleberry.

Walker 911 received a call on Friday morning that a man had been shot and was located on Pace Road at Chickamauga.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the victim had been picked up while walking on Old Chattanooga Valley Roa around 3 a.m. and was chased by another vehicle while shots were fired at the vehicle he was riding in.

Castleberry was killed during this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.