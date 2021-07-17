Female Court Officer Shot During Incident On The Southside; She Is Arrested Along With Shooter

An off-duty Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office court officer was involved in a shooting incident near the 1900 block of Chestnut Street and sustained a gunshot during the incident on Saturday afternoon.

The off-duty Court Officer, Lauren McMillion, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition at this time.

Chattanooga Police have charged Ms.

McMillion with aggravated assault and kidnapping along with one other individual in relation to the shooting.

Ms. McMillion has been placed on administrative leave as per HCSO policy pending the conclusion of both an internal investigation (HCSO) and criminal investigation.

The event is currently under investigation by the Chattanooga Police Department.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call. Upon arrival, police located an adult female with a gunshot wound inside the apartment building and an adult male, who was said to have shot her, outside the building.

The female was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

The man who was believed to be the person who shot the female was detained along with two other adult males. He was not charged.

However, another individual at the scene, Stanley Asegbola, was also charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. During the course of the investigation, it was learned the male accused of the shooting did commit the act. It was also learned that the female accused that man of theft and she along with one of the other detained parties physically assaulted the man while both brandishing weapons.

It was learned that, during the assault, the court officer upholstered her loaded firearm and had it in her hand when the man who said he was in fear for his life disarmed then shot her with the weapon.

Asegbola was taken to Silverdale Detention Center. Warrants were obtained on the court officer.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

John Wise, owner of The Henry, said the court officer was shot during a dispute with movers. He said she was moving into one of the lofts and the men were helping her move in.



He said the court officer accused the movers of taking her purse.

During an altercation, one of the movers shot the court officer in the rear end, Mr. Wise said.

He said she was taken to be checked at a hospital, but is alright.