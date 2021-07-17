 Sunday, July 18, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Female Court Officer Shot During Incident On The Southside; She Is Arrested Along With Shooter

Saturday, July 17, 2021

An off-duty Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office court officer was involved in a shooting incident near the 1900 block of Chestnut Street and sustained a gunshot during the incident on Saturday afternoon.

 

The off-duty Court Officer, Lauren McMillion, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition at this time.

 

Chattanooga Police have charged Ms.

McMillion with aggravated assault and kidnapping along with one other individual in relation to the shooting.

 

Ms. McMillion has been placed on administrative leave as per HCSO policy pending the conclusion of both an internal investigation (HCSO) and criminal investigation.

 

The event is currently under investigation by the Chattanooga Police Department.

 

At approximately 3:40 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call. Upon arrival, police located an adult female with a gunshot wound inside the apartment building and an adult male, who was said to have shot her, outside the building. 

 

 The female was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

 

The man who was believed to be the person who shot the female was detained along with two other adult males. He was not charged.

 

However, another individual at the scene, Stanley Asegbola, was also charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping

 

 Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. During the course of the investigation, it was learned the male accused of the shooting did commit the act. It was also learned that the female accused that man of theft and she along with one of the other detained parties physically assaulted the man while both brandishing weapons.

 

It was learned that, during the assault, the court officer upholstered her loaded firearm and had it in her hand when the man who said he was in fear for his life disarmed then shot her with the weapon.  

 

Asegbola was taken to Silverdale Detention Center. Warrants were obtained on the court officer. 

 

 Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

 

John Wise, owner of The Henry, said the court officer was shot during a dispute with movers. He said she was moving into one of the lofts and the men were helping her move in.

 

He said the court officer accused the movers of taking her purse.

 

During an altercation, one of the movers shot the court officer in the rear end, Mr. Wise said.

 

He said she was taken to be checked at a hospital, but is alright.


July 18, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 17, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Demands Money After Trading Nude Pictures With Man; Woman Getting Parking Tickets After Selling Her Car And Leaving The Tag With It

July 17, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


BARNETTE, KAREN 5106A ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 373434261 Age at Arrest: 58 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR --- BEASON, WILLIAM CALVIN 45 GLENGARY DR ROSSVILLE, ... (click for more)

A man on Tunnel Boulevard said he shared nude photos back and forth with an unknown woman on social media. Shortly after, she demanded $200 from him or she would post his photos on the Internet. ... (click for more)

ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN 3909 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 37351 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- ANDERSON, JAMES N ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

BARNETTE, KAREN 5106A ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 373434261 Age at Arrest: 58 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR --- BEASON, WILLIAM CALVIN 45 GLENGARY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy THEFT OVER 1000 --- BEATLY, STEPHANIE ANN 4900 PLAZA HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 37 years old ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Demands Money After Trading Nude Pictures With Man; Woman Getting Parking Tickets After Selling Her Car And Leaving The Tag With It

A man on Tunnel Boulevard said he shared nude photos back and forth with an unknown woman on social media. Shortly after, she demanded $200 from him or she would post his photos on the Internet. He paid the amount and the woman then demanded another $200, which he paid. When she demanded another sum of money, he decided to contact police. The woman's identity could not be verified ... (click for more)

Opinion

What I Have Learned About Superintendent Contracts

As the school board embarks upon yet another quest for a new superintendent, I pray the board has learned a lesson about contract negotiations. I have seen superintendents leave their post early so many times, I feel like it is Groundhog Day. Some superintendents left on their own accord, while others were asked to leave. I just want to provide a few facts about Dr. Johnson’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Ridiculous Stuff

If there are a dozen people in Hamilton County who “give a rip” whether two employees in the District Attorney’s office are paid with state funds or county money, I can show you 12 miserable souls who ought to find something fun to do. Life is too short to fret over dumb stuff. But such fodder was the lead story in the Chattanooga Times Free Press on Friday and that’s almost as ... (click for more)

Sports

Complete Results From Scenic City Scorcher 2-Mile Race

36 Tennessee state age records were set for the 2-mile distance, including the overall 2-Mile rtate record. John Gilpin broke his own overall TN 2-Mile State Record by 7.48 seconds with a time of 9:22.41 The overall womens winner was Nicole Buehrle in a time of 10:34.64. Nicole also set a state age record with this time. 92-year old Lillian Atchley was the oldest ... (click for more)

Lindsey Hollis Takes 1st Place In The Chattanooga Women’s Amateur Championship; Darlene Werhnyak Wins Senior Division

Lindsey Hollis is the 2021 Chattanooga Women’s Amateur Champion. After three days of competitive golf at Battlefield Golf Club, she won by two strokes. She maintained the lead each day. Her three day total was 223 with Macall Miller, a rising senior at the University of Montevallo in Alabama, finishing in a close second at 225. Hollis is a rising junior at Wofford College ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors