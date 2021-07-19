Police Blotter: Texas Woman Gets Shoe Bonus From Storage Unit That Someone Entered; Funeral Home Reports Missing Catalytic Converter From Hearse

A woman called police to say she lives in Texas but has a storage unit in Chattanooga. She said she has not been back to this unit since 2019 but just found out someone had cut her lock off and replaced it with another lock. She said she notified the storage unit workers and they managed to cut the lock off and she noticed nothing was taken from her unit. She did find a few pairs of shoes that did not belong to her in the storage unit.

A man on Wilson Street said someone scratched the passenger side of his vehicle. He believes someone keyed his vehicle.

A man on McBrien Road said his grandson caused a disorder. His wife disagreed with her husband and said there was no disorder between the two. Nevertheless, there was no disorder as the grandson had left the scene before police arrival.

A woman on South Hickory Street said someone stole boys clothing from a package that was delivered at her home.

A woman on Gunbarrel Road said someone hit her vehicle with a shopping cart. Officers saw a small ding in the rear driver's door. Officers were unable to view any footage.

The manager of La Quinta Hotel on New Country Drive said she had received several complaints about the smell of marijuana coming from room 310 and they wanted the people removed. The officer went with the manager to room 310 and spoke with the three people who had rented the room. The officer told them they were being asked to leave the hotel. All three packed their belongings and left. Police did not smell or find any illegal substances.

A man on Gunbarrel Road said someone stole his car. He said the keys were inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen. Officers entered the vehicle into NCIC.

Police were called to Webb Road where a semi was stuck in the roadway, blocking all lanes of travel. The driver was making a delivery for Atlas Van Lines. He and his team made several attempts to free the trailer and were unsuccessful. Monteagle Towing responded to the scene and the semi was freed from the roadway.

A man on Tunnel Boulevard said someone took his car from his driveway. He said he always locks the doors and did not keep a key in the vehicle. The vehicle was entered into NCIC and a BOLO was issued. No suspect information or investigative leads were available.

A man on South Willow Street said someone entered his car and stole his medication. He thinks he left the vehicle unlocked. One pill container of baclofen was stolen worth an estimated $50. The man wanted a report documenting such so that he could get it replaced. No suspect information was available.

Police were called to Dagney Lane about two stolen motorcycles. The officer was told that the bikes were parked outside their garage, in front of their car. Tire tracks could be seen in the yard where the bikes were pushed away from the house. The Yamaha was recently purchased in Michigan and had not been registered in Tennessee yet. The Kawasaki had recently been purchased and registered in Tennessee. The license plate though had not been attached to the bike. Both bikes were entered into NCIC.

A man on Hamilton Avenue called police to say his Sig P320 was stolen out of his car. He said there were 21 rounds in the firearm and 21 rounds in a separate clip taken. He did not have a serial number at this time but called back with it later

A woman on Douglas Street said she parked a rental car in front of the apartment complex. She drove over to the brew house and upon exiting the car noticed the front bumper falling off. She said her job got the rental for her and she will need a report for them.

A woman on Willow Lake Circle said she checked her bank statement for her checking account and it said a check was written for $537.24 to Walmart Stores North Alabama. She said evidently someone has somehow gotten her checking account number, accessed her bank account and then made a charge on it. She doesn't know if the transaction was possibly done electronically or if it was done in person and she's not sure where in Alabama they are talking about because it does not give store # or location. She said her bank (First Bank) told her to make a police report.

A man on Shawnee Trail said he left his utility trailer parked while he was gone. When he got back he discovered it was gone. He said there are cameras there installed by the previous owner but he's not sure if they caught anything and he can’t access the video anyway.

A man on Duncan Avenue said someone stole the catalytic converter off the hearse of his company, Hardwick & Son Funeral Home. He said it possibly happened sometime over the weekend.