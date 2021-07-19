3 Apply To Be Interim Superintendent Of Hamilton County Schools

There are three applicants to be interim superintendent of the Hamilton County Schools.

They are Dr. Nakia Towns, Dr. Zac Brown and Dr. John Tharp.

Dr. Towns serves as deputy superintendent after initially being chief of staff to former Supt. Bryan Johnson.

Dr. Brown became the principal of The Howard School in July 2013 and assistant superintendent of the Hamilton County Department of Education in July 2016. He has served as principal of East Ridge High School from 2010 to 2013 and as assistant principal at Hixson High School from 2008 to 2010.

Since May 2018, Dr. Tharp has served as executive director for the Harrison Bay Learning Community in Hamilton County Schools. He has been an executive director, teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, superintendent and university professor during his career.

The County School Board meets later today to make a choice and to begin the process to find a permanent superintendent.

Dr. Johnson last week had the surprise announcement that he was resigning.

Dr. Towns sent this letter to the school board:

The purpose of this letter is to express my sincere interest and willingness to serve as Interim Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools (HCS).

In contemplating if I should submit my name for consideration, I thought about how I could best give back to this community for the wonderful support and encouragement that has come my way. Colleagues in HCS, many of whom I now consider dear friends, as well as countless community members have gone out of their way to show me kindness and grace during these unprecedented times. As Chairman Wingate so beautifully articulated at the last Board meeting and as Dr. Bryan Johnson has so exquisitely modeled, the superintendent role, when done right, is ultimately an act of service to our community.

So, I can think of no better way to show my deep gratitude to the children, families, and staff of HCS than to offer my service in support of a smooth transition while the board selects Dr. Johnson's successor. After the year we've endured, I am committed to ensuring that our community experiences a return to normalcy and consistency as we start the new school year. Our teachers and school leaders must be able to focus on welcoming all children back onto campus without the potential stress and distraction that comes from uncertain or unfamiliar leadership.

For family and personal reasons, I will not apply for the permanent superintendent position. Therefore, my service as interim would not conflict with Board Policy 5.801. I understand and acknowledge the Board's direction that whomever is named Interim Superintendent shall not be eligible to apply for the permanent position. Since my relocation to Hamilton County in August 2017, I have lived in Ooltewah, which is in District 9. If selected, I look forward to working closely with all Board members, including the member who will represent me as part of the Ooltewah community.

For the Board's review, I have enclosed my current resumé which details my contributions to the Future Ready 2023 plan, highlighting key initiatives that I collaborated on with teaching and learning, finance, operations, and student supports. I am also including three letters of professional reference from Mayor Jim Coppinger, Dr. Bryan Johnson, and HCEA President, Jeanette Omarkhail, written earlier this year to support my application for superintendent in other communities.

I think these letters highlight the skills and abilities I will leverage to facilitate an orderly transition that sustains the momentum of the last four years. I thank the Board and the community for affording me the incredible growth opportunity that I have experienced during my time in HCS. It is an honor and a privilege to serve as Deputy Superintendent. I am so grateful for every day that I get to engage in meaningful work, supporting my passionate belief that every child deserves access to an excellent public school education.

I appreciate your time and thoughtful consideration as you select the Interim Superintendent. Please don’t hesitate to contact me should you require any additional information. Sincerely, T. Nakia Towns, Ed.D.

Dr. Brown sent this letter to the school board:

It is with great enthusiasm that I wish to apply for the position of interim superintendent at Hamilton County Schools. I am confident that my experience, training, and desire to elevate the academic standards of the county’s schools match your requirements. Furthermore, Hamilton County school system possesses a culture and team that I would be honored to serve.

I possess strong leadership skills and a diverse range of educational experiences, which have contributed greatly to the success of the various projects, programs, and other initiatives with which I have been involved. I am well versed in all facets of education, from student-centric curriculum planning to budgeting and administrative leadership. I am also extremely passionate about blending academia with cost-effective management to optimize administrative leadership efforts that yield positive educational outcomes. Finally, I could bring my comprehensive understanding of Hamilton County Schools Future Ready 2023 strategic plan to your team.

Three examples of my key accomplishments are as follows:

• I have worked effectively with a diverse multicultural student population within the school system and the community.

• I boosted student performance on the TCAP; teacher attendance; and the number of students enrolled in AP classes.

• I significantly reduced dropout rates. I have attached my resume for your consideration. If you would like to discuss how my training and experience fit with your requirements and how our partnership could benefit Hamilton County Schools, please contact me via phone or email. Thank you for your time.

I look forward to hearing from you. Sincerely, Zac Brown, Ed.D

Dr. Tharp sent this letter to the school board:

I am writing to apply for the Interim Superintendent’s position with the Hamilton County School District. The strengths and diversity of our district are impressive and I am excited to express my interest in partnering with the Board to lead HCS. It is a great time in the county as the community provides support in our continued push to be a high performing school district for the region and state of Tennessee.

Hamilton County Schools is known for teacher innovation and the community for its support for the schools. We have improved student learning outcomes dramatically these past few years and we most recently kept student learning on track during the Covid-19 global pandemic. It was a collaborative approach to the work that led us through our challenges with teaching and learning during the pandemic and we are well-prepared for moving back to in-person learning for the new school year.

As Interim Superintendent, we will work collaboratively to address our students and staff's emotional and social needs in these unprecedented times, while moving all students forward, regardless of socioeconomic status. Together with the school and district staff, families and the community we will explore education best practices as well as newly evolving legal precedent to establish and follow the protocols necessary to provide students, faculty, and staff with a safe learning environment as all students and staff transition back to schools.

We have a blueprint for success with our strategic plan and its five areas: accelerating student achievement, future ready students, great teachers and leaders, engaged community, and efficient and effective operations. We will work together to keep our momentum moving forward to become the best school district in the state. We will remain transparent with open lines of communication. We will continue on this path so that the Board can focus on finding a permanent leader.

My family and I are committed to Hamilton County as I serve in leadership roles as Executive Director of the Harrison Bay Learning Community and Principal of Red Bank Middle School, my daughter is a student at Ooltewah High School, and my wife is a school volunteer. My experience includes serving as a superintendent in Wisconsin, Assistant Superintendent in Williamson County Schools, Tennessee, supervisor of principals in Hamilton County, and most recently serving as a principal during the toughest school year ever- this past year. We worked together as administrators, teachers, parents, and students in navigating our way through the pandemic and we succeeded. I have also served as a classroom teacher and school administrator in North and South Carolina.

Thank you for your time in reading and considering my application and again, I am excited to express my interest in working with the Board in this position and look forward to hearing from you. Sincerely, Dr. John Tharp