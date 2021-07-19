Georgia Has 8 More COVID Deaths, 2,271 New Cases Since Friday
Monday, July 19, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 8 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,624.
There are 2,271 new cases since Friday, as that total reaches 912,776 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 66.026, which is an increase of 104 from Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,968 cases, up 10; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,278 cases, up 13; 67 deaths; 189 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,251 cases, up 5; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,836 cases, up 12; 83 deaths, up 1; 297 hospitalizations, down 1
Whitfield County: 15,077 cases, up 12; 233 deaths; 798 hospitalizations