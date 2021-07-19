 Monday, July 19, 2021 74.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Dr. Nakia Towns Chosen As County Schools Interim Superintendent

Monday, July 19, 2021 - by Dennis Norwood

By a vote of 5-3, the Hamilton County School Board voted Monday evening to appoint Dr. Nakia Towns to the position of Interim School Superintendent on a month to month contract beginning Aug. 18. Dr. Towns currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent to the outgoing Dr. Bryan Johnson, who has submitted his resignation effective Aug. 17 in order to take a position with U.S. Xxpress as chief of staff.

 

Following discussion, several board members, including Tiffanie Robinson, Jenny Hill and Tucker McClendon, threw their support to Dr. Towns, while Rhonda Thurman was solidly behind Dr. Zac Brown, the current Opportunity Zone Director.

 

In the first round of voting, Dr. Towns and Dr. Brown were the only candidates to receive votes. Dr. John Tharp, executive director of the Harrison Bay Learning Community for the school district, had also put his name forward for consideration.

 

In the final voting, those casting ballots for Dr. Towns were board members Karitsa Jones, Marco Perez as well as board members McClendon, Robinson and Hill. Voting for Dr. Brown were members Joe Smith, Chairman Joe Wingate and Ms. Thurman.

 

On a vote to affirm the appointment, the motion passed 6-2, with Mr. Wingate and Ms. Thurman voting in the negative.

Dr. Johnson said, "Dr. Towns has been instrumental in our district’s growth over the last three years. I’m confident in her ability to lead our district through this transition and to continue our progress toward brighter futures for all children.”

Dr. Towns said, "It is an honor and a privilege to be named Interim Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. I look forward to extending the outstanding work of Dr. Bryan Johnson and wish him the best as he departs from the district on August 17th. Moreover, I'm excited about helping HCS to transition to a new permanent superintendent in the near future. We have a tremendously talented senior leadership team, educators, and staff who have made HCS the fastest improving district in Tennessee.  We will continue to strive for excellence in service to families across Hamilton County.

"My top priority is to ensure a smooth transition for our families as we prepare to return to school in less than a month. We are on track to open on time with all students on campus for learning on August 12th. I know our teachers, bus drivers, nutrition workers and so many other HCS staff are excited to welcome students back to school.

"I want to thank the Board of Education as well as our community for their unwavering support of public education throughout these unprecedented times. Our commitment as a district remains the same – that all children thrive and experience a future without limits."



Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

TBI Releases Annual "Crime In Tennessee" Publication

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 68 New Cases Since Friday


