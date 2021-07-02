State Suspends Operation Of A Controversial Migrant Center In Highland Park

Tennessee's Department of Children's Services (DCS) Commissioner Jennifer Nichols announced the state has suspended the license for the Baptiste Group to manage La Casa de Sydney, a facility in Chattanooga where unaccompanied migrant children were housed.

The suspension order says, "The summary suspension is based upon a finding that the health, safety, or welfare of the children in the care of the Facility imperatively requires such emergency action."



Reports of child abuse followed a DCS unannounced inspection of the facility on June 3, 2021. Six children were interviewed by DCS staff and one reported alleged child abuse, saying he had seen a staff member kiss another boy.

Staff referred the report to the child abuse hotline and an investigation began, after which the staff member was immediately fired. The victim was said to have already left the program.



The former staff member was charged with sexual battery by Chattanooga police on June 30 and is in Whitfield County Jail, awaiting extradition to Hamilton County.



A 16-year-old boy was reported as a missing runaway by DCS on June 15. The boy was later found safe with his family in Guatemala, according to Chattanooga police.

All children have been moved from the facility as of June 22, according to the DCS.

The Baptiste Group was issued a conditional license on May 29, 2020 and a full license on Feb. 29 of this year. The suspension issued by the DCS is not time limited and under state law a licensee may request an informal hearing before an administrative law judge within three business days of the suspension.

