Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 14, Article II, Division 3, Section 14-75, Application for Examination Required; Contents; and Qualifications, and Section 14-81, Licenses and Certificates Required, and Chapter 24, Article I, Section 24-1, In General, Definitions, Intelligent Transportation Systems.



VI.

Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution to make certain findings relating to the PUREGraphite LLC Project, to delegate certain authority to the Industrial Development Board of the City of Chattanooga, and to authorize the Mayor to enter into and execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes. (Districts 1 & 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Sixth Amendment to Lease Agreement with East Nooga, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for senior activity meeting space in a portion of Eastgate Town Center located at 5600 Brainerd Road for an additional term of one (1) year, for the amount of $7,259.74 per month, for a total amount of $87,116.88 per year. (District 6)c. A resolution declaring surplus of the property located at 332 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard and further identified as Tax Parcel No. 145E-D-009. (District 8)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Conservation Services Agreement for 2021-2022 with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for a term of one (1) year, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, for an amount not to exceed $100,000.00 to be paid in four (4) quarterly installments of $25,000.00. (Deferred from 06-29-2021)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve the Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Factory to You Fence of Knox, Inc., of Knoxville, TN, for Contract No. R-20-017-208, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020-Fencing Replacement, for a decreased amount of $17,670.00, to release the contingency amount of $12,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $95,230.00. (District 4)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-21-002-201, Manhole Rehabilitation Blanket Contract, for year one (1) of a three (3) year term with yearly renewals, to Video Industrial Services, Inc., of Birmingham, AL, for the contract amount of $259,251.00, plus a contingency amount of $26,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $285,251.00 for year one (1).g. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a 2021 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Grant (CMAQ) from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, for an amount not to exceed $3,025,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Items listed below:)- Hearing on Special Exceptions Permit for SkyZoo- Appointment of LeAnn Jones to YFD Board (District 5)- Re-Appointment of Christy Rasheed to the Police Advisory and ReviewCommittee (District 5)- Re-Appointment of Kanika Wellington-Jones to the Police Advisory and ReviewCommittee (District 9)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JULY 13, 2021CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksa. MR-2021-0074 ASA Engineering c/o Shannon Kelly (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 6100 block of Hixson Pike, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)PLANNINGb. 2021-0096 Andrew Stone, MBSC (R-1 Residential Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1076 River Gorge Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0096 Andrew Stone, MBSC (R-1 Residential Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1076 River Gorge Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2021-0081 Thomas Morgan c/o I Buy 423, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from previous Ordinance No. 8372, Case No. 1984-0235, from the property located in the 1300 block of Ely Road. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. 2021-0104 Chuck Phillips (R-3 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3914 and 3918 Webb Road, from R-3 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2021-0091 Talitha Adkins (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2255 Center Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2021-0094 Collier Construction Company, Inc. (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 114 and 300 McBrien Road together with an unaddressed property located in the 5300 block of Lynnland Terrace, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0094 Collier Construction Company, Inc. (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 114 and 300 McBrien Road together with an unaddressed property located in the 5300 block of Lynnland Terrace, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2021-0095 Orlandis Jackson (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 3850 Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)h. 2021-0079 Welford Sydnor (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1401, 1403, and 1407 East 48th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0079 Welford Sydnor (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1401, 1403, and 1407 East 48th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2021-0101 Ingram, Gore & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1920 Myrtle Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0101 Ingram, Gore & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1920 Myrtle Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)j. 2021-0083 Josh and Hannah Legg (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1813 East 4th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)k. 2021-0102 Ingram, Gore & Associates (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition No. 1 of previous Ordinance No. 13502, Case No. 2019-0112, from the properties located in the 2600 blocks of East 19th and East 20th Streets. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)l. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article V, Division 15, C-3 Central Business Zone, by deleting and replacing the Intent section, and adding a new Division 15A establishing new standards that supersede other conflicting sections of the Zoning Code.7. Resolutions:INNOVATION DELIVERY AND PERFORMANCEa. A resolution to amend the Lead for America contract for year one (1), for a revised amount of $25,600.37, and for an additional amount for year two (2), in the amount of $31,978.00, for a total amount of $57,578.37.MAYOR’S OFFICEb. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Anthony Sammons as the Administrator of Community Development.c. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Chris Anderson as the Administrator of Innovation Delivery and Performance.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3 for Hazen and Sawyer, relative to Contract No. W-17-004-101, Wet Weather Combined Sewer Storage, Phase 1, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $585,596.48, for a revised contract amount of $2,948,570.62. (District 1) (Consent Decree)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Premier Fence, LLC, of Murfreesboro, TN, relative to Contract No. R-20-017-204, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 – Backstop Area and Outfield Netting Replacement, for an increased amount of $36,808.00, for a revised contract amount of $232,280.62. (District 4)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to closeout project, Contract No. R-20-017-212, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 – Brick Dust and Infield Material Replacement, with River City Athletic Fields, of Soddy Daisy, TN, to release the contingency amount of $4,500.00, for a final contract amount of $44,666.40. (District 4)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 5 with CTI Engineers, Inc. (with SCS Engineers as sub) relative to Contract No. C-13-001-101, for professional services for Landfill Deficiency Recommendation and Repairs, for an increased amount of $150,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $728,500.00. (District 4)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Granite Inliner, LLC (formerly Layne Inliner LLC) relative to Contract No. W-15-002-201, Friars Branch South Chickamauga Creek 5 Interceptor Rehabilitation, a Consent Decree Project, for a decreased amount of $1,464,977.45, to release the remaining contingency of $400,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $7,218,074.55. (Districts 5 & 6) (Consent Decree)PLANNINGi. 2021-0097 Andrew Stone, MBSC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for part of a property located at 1076 River Gorge Drive. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)j. 2021-0098 Andrew Stone, MBSC (Abandonment of PUD). A resolution authorizing an abandonment of a Residential Planned Unit Development for part of a property located at 1076 River Gorge Drive, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)k. PSM Tennessee Holdings, LLC/Mohan Ooltewah Corporation (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, located at 5958 Snow Hill Road. (District 6)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Item listed below:)Mohan Ooltewah Corporation d/b/a Snow Hill Wine & Spirits – Certificate of Compliance (District 6)11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.