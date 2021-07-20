Staff At Erlanger Extinguishes Small Fire Before Fire Department Arrives Tuesday Evening

Staff at Erlanger Hospital took quick action late Tuesday afternoon to extinguish a fire in a closet, protecting patients in the process.

The Chattanooga Fire Department was dispatched to 975 E. 3rd Street at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday for a reported working fire on the third floor of Erlanger Hospital. Crews went inside to investigate and found that the fire was already out. Employees had used fire extinguishers to put it out.

Firefighters immediately started ventilating the area and used several fans to clear out the smoke. They also checked for any possible extension and used air monitors to make sure the quality was safe for the staff and patients. Multiple Green Shift companies responded to the scene, along with CFD investigators who are looking into the cause of the fire. There are no known injuries at this time.

Erlanger officials said, "At just after 5 p.m. a very small fire occurred at Erlanger Baroness Hospital on the third floor. It was quickly extinguished by Erlanger staff. The Chattanooga Fire Department checked for fire extension and air quality while ventilating the area. Five patients were moved out of an abundance of caution and there are no injuries and no disruption to patient care. No other operations were impacted and the hospital remains open and ready to care for the community. Thank you to the Chattanooga Fire Department for your quick response and concern for patients, visitors and staff."



